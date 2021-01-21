HIT REFRESH

Lucky Lotus brings smoothie bowls to Buckhead.

The doldrums of winter are here, but sipping something tropical can evoke warm feelings, even if the treat itself is cold. Lucky Lotus in Buckhead has the cure. Located in Xander Coffee on the ground floor of family club Kefi, Lucky Lotus specializes in smoothies and smoothie bowls, made with tropical açaí that creates a vibrant purple base. There are four options of topping combinations, but the standout (and most fun) comes with banana, strawberries, blueberries, Fruity Pebbles cereal and coconut flakes. If you want a protein boost, try the aptly named protein bowl with bananas, strawberries, peanut butter and chocolate chips. If you’d rather slurp than spoon your smoothies, try one of the 12 drinkable blends. Popular options include “Wake Me Up” with coffee, banana, coconut cream, cashews and dates; and the “Kale Quencher” with kale, mango, superfood powder, lime and basil.

Lucky Lotus

3637 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30319

404.937.3356

xander-coffee.square.site