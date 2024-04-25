CURB APPEAL

EXPERT ADVICE, OUTDOOR UPGRADES AND PRODUCTS THAT EXTEND YOUR LIVING SPACE!
Your home is your haven, and the exterior is the place that provides that all-important first impression. As you’re in sprucing mode this spring, why not let that motivation extend to the outdoors? If you need a bit of inspiration, this feature has you covered. Here, we profile local HGTV stars, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, hear from experts how small exterior upgrades can make a big impact, learn about an England-based artisan greenhouse manufacturer bringing British elegance to Buckhead and see must have products for creating a welcoming front porch.
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.