CURB APPEAL

EXPERT ADVICE, OUTDOOR UPGRADES AND PRODUCTS THAT EXTEND YOUR LIVING SPACE!

Your home is your haven, and the exterior is the place that provides that all-important first impression. As you’re in sprucing mode this spring, why not let that motivation extend to the outdoors? If you need a bit of inspiration, this feature has you covered. Here, we profile local HGTV stars, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, hear from experts how small exterior upgrades can make a big impact, learn about an England-based artisan greenhouse manufacturer bringing British elegance to Buckhead and see must have products for creating a welcoming front porch.

