DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2023

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead recently completed a renovation, including refreshes to all 127 guest rooms and suites, and the addition of new Astoria Suites and a Presidential Suite redesign.

The hotel’s Brassica restaurant, Peacock Alley lounge and Solarium spaces, as well as the Waldorf Astoria Spa, were given facelifts. The project, which began in 2022, was led by design firm BHDM Design and influenced by Atlanta’s nickname, “city in the forest,” utilizing woods, warm colors and touches of greenery and nature.

Don’t miss ADAC’s Fall Sample Sale taking place Aug. 23-25. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the public and trade will have the chance to take advantage of discounted pricing on designer brand, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting and accessories.

A new mural has been unveiled in Buckhead. The 17-foot-tall artwork is a result of a partnership between SCAD and Phipps Plaza. Painted by SCAD artist and Chair of Fine Arts Kent Knowles, the work depicts colors, influences, flora and fauna meaningful to the community, including Buckhead’s symbol of the buck. Located in the outdoor green space between Phipps and Nobu Hotel, the mural also offers an immersive element with a QR code viewers can scan to see the work come to life.

