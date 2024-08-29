FAMED FLAVORS

A conversation with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Located inside the Nobu Hotel Atlanta adjacent to Phipps Plaza, Japanese fine-dining restaurant Nobu offers an iconic menu of seafood and sushi. We spoke with celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa about his eponymous eatery.

What initially inspired you to become a chef?

When I was between 8 and 10, my brother took me to a sushi restaurant— one that was very traditional. At that time, sushi wasn’t very popular, and it was a high-end, very expensive food, so kids could not go there. I sat at the counters, and my brother ordered from the chefs. I was so excited. The chefs made the sushi one by one, and it was so delicious. At that moment, I knew I wanted to be a chef. After this experience, I never changed my mind.

Why Buckhead specifically for the hotel and restaurant?

My first restaurant opened in New York in 1994. New York is a very busy town, but my partners are actors, so those are the kind of people who come to Nobu New York. Before opening in Atlanta [in 2022], we researched its culture. It has almost the same culture, with entertainment, art and fashion, but it is a little bit different from New York. Atlanta is more comfortable to me.

What is special or unique about the Buckhead location?

We use local products as much as possible. Another restaurant might use watermelon in their soft shell crab dishes, but we might use fresh peaches from Georgia. You’ve cooked for so many famous and noteworthy people over the years.

Can you share your favorite story?

The most memorable person I cooked for was Princess Diana in London. Our London restaurant opened in 1997, three years after New York. I was a little nervous because I didn’t know how to say hello to her. I said, “Pleasure to meet you, Princess.” But she said, “Oh, Chef Nobu, I know you.” She had read stories about me. I couldn’t believe she knew who I was.

For those who have never been to Nobu, what would you recommend they try?

We have so many different dishes. A customer could come three or four times a week and find something different. I always recommend my signature dishes, which are the miso-marinated black cod, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, rock shrimp tempura and sashimi salad.

BY Claire Ruhlin