Decade of Design

R HUGHES TURNS 10

When Ryan Hughes launched his convention- defying showroom in 2010, the economy was still recovering from the Great Recession. Despite having no vendors, he signed a lease and coldcalled until he landed six, many which are still with R Hughes. Today, the 9,000-square-foot showroom, located at Buckhead’s Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC), remains committed to partnering with artisans and companies new to the Southeast. Here, R Hughes’ namesake looks back over the last decade and the road ahead.

How would you describe the last 10 years?

There is a great deal of satisfaction seeing the showroom go from what it was 10 years ago to today with over 20 vendors and a showroom partnership with global textile brand Holland & Sherry. It’s both very exciting and satisfying.

What is the R Hughes aesthetic?

The core idea of the business is finding artisans and smaller companies that have never been shown in this market and that would excite our very talented clientele, among them the top designers in this area. We just signed three new collections in the past three months.

What has been a key to your success?

First, this is a relationship business, so it’s the relationships we have with the designers— we want to support each other. Second, it’s a showroom that doesn’t feel like any other showroom in Atlanta. It is interesting to the highly creative design industry we serve. Third, we invest a lot in photography and in the R Hughes brand. We look for vendors that are consistent with our brand so that everything aligns.

Where do you see R Hughes in 10 years?

I don’t have a desire to open showrooms in multiple cities. I want to keep doing what I’m doing but do it better. I think there is always room for improvement. I’ve always dreamed of working on a boutique hotel in Atlanta.

Photo: Andrew Thomas Lee