BEEF UP YOUR SUMMER

Three places to get your summer hamburger fix

Eating a juicy hamburger in the summer, preferably after a day spent swimming, is a favorite pastime. If you’re like me, the summer heat stifles any energy to actually cook the patty. Instead, I prefer to buy one from an area restaurant. Here are three outstanding burgers to try this summer.

THE NEWCOMER:

NFA Burger

Owner Billy Kramer has perfected the art of the thin, juicy patty with a slightly crispy exterior. After running a successful pop-up, Kramer opened NFA Burger in a Chevron gas station near Dunwoody Village in December. The menu is limited. Choose up to four patties, and your burger comes stacked with cheese, mustard, pickles and the signature sweet-spiced, mayonnaise based “sassy” sauce.

NFA Burger

5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody 30338

404.666.2874

nfaburger.com

THE NEW YORK TRANSPLANT:

Shake Shack

The popular New York-based chain Shake Shack deservedly earned its hours-long lines at its original Madison Square Park location. Found in the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, where the lines are much shorter, Shake Shack has the complete package: delicious burger options (the Smoke- Shack, with smoked bacon, cherry peppers and secret sauce is a standout), perfectly fluffy crinkle cut fries and intensely creamy milkshakes.

Shake Shack

3035 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

470.809.9201

shakeshack.com

THE CLASSIC:

Bones

Bones is the oldest steakhouse in Atlanta, but it’s also the place to go if you want a lunchtime burger washed down with a strong martini. The burger is thick, topped with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions, and served with a side of onion rings.

Bones

3130 Piedmont Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.237.2663

bonesrestaurant.com