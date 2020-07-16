BEEF UP YOUR SUMMER

Three places to get your summer hamburger fix
Eating a juicy hamburger in the summer, preferably after a day spent swimming, is a favorite pastime. If you’re like me, the summer heat stifles any energy to actually cook the patty. Instead, I prefer to buy one from an area restaurant. Here are three outstanding burgers to try this summer.
NFA Burger
Owner Billy Kramer has perfected the art of the thin, juicy patty with a slightly crispy exterior. After running a successful pop-up, Kramer opened NFA Burger in a Chevron gas station near Dunwoody Village in December. The menu is limited. Choose up to four patties, and your burger comes stacked with cheese, mustard, pickles and the signature sweet-spiced, mayonnaise based “sassy” sauce.
NFA Burger
5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody 30338
404.666.2874
nfaburger.com
THE NEW YORK TRANSPLANT:
Shake Shack
The popular New York-based chain Shake Shack deservedly earned its hours-long lines at its original Madison Square Park location. Found in the Shops Buckhead Atlanta, where the lines are much shorter, Shake Shack has the complete package: delicious burger options (the Smoke- Shack, with smoked bacon, cherry peppers and secret sauce is a standout), perfectly fluffy crinkle cut fries and intensely creamy milkshakes.
Shake Shack
3035 Peachtree Road N.E.
Atlanta 30305
470.809.9201
shakeshack.com
THE CLASSIC:
Bones
Bones is the oldest steakhouse in Atlanta, but it’s also the place to go if you want a lunchtime burger washed down with a strong martini. The burger is thick, topped with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions, and served with a side of onion rings.
Bones
3130 Piedmont Road N.E.
Atlanta 30305
404.237.2663
bonesrestaurant.com
