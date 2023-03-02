DEALERS OF WORTH

Local designers share their favorite value furniture spots!

Virginie Airieau

acuratedroom.com

@acuratedroom

Swoox Curated Consignment: “It’s one of my favorite places to find oneof- a-kind pieces in Atlanta. I love the fact that they carry different styles. There is always a treasure to be found.”

Mélange: “Perfect place if you are looking for French antiques. They have a beautiful selection. What always catches my eye is the decorative objects they have, such as candle holders or vases. They pack on a ton of character and are a great finishing touch to an interior.”

Andi Morse

andimorsedesign.com

@morsedesign

Westside Market: “[It] consists of lots of smaller booths owned by individuals, with old and new items. It is a great place to find some deals. They don’t have everything, but they do have a lot of great pricing.”

Now and Again: “It has mostly resale but also carries lots of new lighting for the home at good prices.”

Redefined Home Boutique: “This is one of my favorites for lots of fill-in pieces as well as upholstery, including beds.”

Gina Sims

ginasimsdesigns.com

@ginasimsdesign

Kudzu Antiques + Modern: “With locations in Sandy Springs and Decatur, it’s a must for when we want great vintage pieces. There are loads of modern designer pieces too, but I’m usually there for the accessories, lighting or that one-of-a-kind statement piece. There is a wide range of prices, but I can usually find something that fits the bill.”

CoCoCo Home: “I have to recommend CoCoCo Home for the amazing sofas and accent chairs. It’s family owned, and all the pieces are made in North Carolina. They also have an incredible array of fabrics and the ability to customize lengths and depths of your sofa to fit how you like to sit. They are a must visit. But make an appointment.”