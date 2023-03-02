Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MARCH / APRIL 2023
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MARCH / APRIL 2023

by
March 2, 2023
Dixon Rye Cup - The Serena Carone Green Cup

Sip your morning coffee or tea from an objet d’art.

Dixon Rye Cup - The Serena Carone Green Cup

The Serena Carone Green Cup is crafted of terre noire (aka “dark earth”) sourced from the Paris Basin of the Seine River. It’s part of Astier de Villatte’s collection of Parisian ceramics, where each piece is made by a single craftsperson from start to finish using 18th century techniques. The ceramics are finished with a stamp of the maker’s name and the brand logo, an overlapping A and V. Available for $285 at Dixon Rye.

dixonrye.com
@dixon_rye

Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top