PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MARCH / APRIL 2023

Sip your morning coffee or tea from an objet d’art.
The Serena Carone Green Cup is crafted of terre noire (aka “dark earth”) sourced from the Paris Basin of the Seine River. It’s part of Astier de Villatte’s collection of Parisian ceramics, where each piece is made by a single craftsperson from start to finish using 18th century techniques. The ceramics are finished with a stamp of the maker’s name and the brand logo, an overlapping A and V. Available for $285 at Dixon Rye.
