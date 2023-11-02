FADE TO BLACK

Black, long relegated to the sidelines as an accent color, is back and taking center stage in design.

This season, black runs the gamut from deep, glossy hues to stark matte to artfully patinaed. No matter which style or finish you choose, inky accents will add a bit of mystery, moodiness and depth to your space. Here are a few items to consider.

Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort Tiglia Tall Table Lamp ($1,649)

Designer Kelly Wearstler took inspiration from the pop-y Memphis Design style to create her Tigila Tall Table Lamp. The contrast between the crisp white linen shade and the high-gloss base offers a striking juxtaposition, and the round embellishments add a playful yet sophisticated touch. It’s a thoughtful addition to a bedside table, sofa console, credenza or entryway.

Clayhill Coffee Table ($4,299)

Made from rare, petrified wood cut from fossilized trees, this coffee table from Arhaus’ Clayhill collection is perfectly imperfect. It’s handcrafted by artisans who pick the wood from volcanic rich forests in the Philippines. The slices are arranged in an inlaid mosaic and epoxied, and a sculpted resin base is added for heft. The natural textures, colors, shapes and patterns create visual interest like no other in any living room, office or sitting room.

Annie Selke Aspen Black Mirror ($498)

This mirror is playfully curved, bringing an unexpected organic touch to any bathroom, entry or fireplace mantle. Its antique finish is done by hand in India. The hand cut mirror can be hung horizontally or vertically, offering versaility for wherever you choose to display it. Play up its neutrality with whites and creams, or use it to ground a wallpapered powder room.

Biggio Bowl (from $1,000)

Artist Gregor Turk, who works out of his Blandtown studio, is a native Atlantan. Turk’s artistic quest is to study what places and environments reveal about us as a culture. His Biggio Bowl is made from ruched rubber sourced from bicycle inner tubes meant to mimic topography, current and wood grain. This decorative piece is sure to spark conversation.

Ava Chair ($690)

Curvy, glossy and unapologetically modern, the award-winning Ava chair from the Italian design house Roche Bobois is a sexy take on a dining chair. It was created by Chinese designer Song Wen Zhong who used the Ming dynasty’s armchairs and mythical dragons as points of inspiration. Made by polycarbonate injection, a unique molding technique that gives the chair its signature flair, it’s as innovative as it is beautiful.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden