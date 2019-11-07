INSPIRING AUTISTIC ARTIST COMES TO BUCKHEAD
BY: Karon Warren
Photos: Tali Song Roth
Through Nov. 14 at Anne O Art in The Shops Buckhead, step into the world of noted California-based abstract artist Nicholas Kontaxis as he brings his solo exhibit “Come Here” to Atlanta.
Diagnosed with autism and suffering from seizures on a daily basis, the 23-year-old artist utilizes a variety of palette knives to bring together texture and color into emotional expressions that belie his difficulties speaking. “Whenever we meet someone whose journey is unique and uplifting and challenges us to see life through a new lens, it is important,” says gallery owner Anne Ostholthoff.
“I wish for everyone in Atlanta to take advantage of this opportunity to see up close the work of Nicholas’ hands and then reflect on the work of our own. Are we living out the joy we are all intended to live in our own lives?”
“COME HERE” BY NICHOLAS KONTAXIS
Through Nov. 14; times vary
Free
Anne O Art
264 Buckhead Ave. N.E.
Atlanta 30305
678.883.2611
anneoart.com
