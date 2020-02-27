PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MARCH / APRIL 2020

Take your fire-keeping up a notch with bespoke fire tools from Brookhavenbased Southern Andiron & Tool Co.

This hometown company, founded by Trey and Marjorie Miller, is making a name for itself and was recently recognized in Garden & Gun magazine’s 2019 Made in the South Awards as a winner in the “Home” category. Its andirons, fire tools and screens are made with Georgia-forged raw steel and include high-quality materials such as hand-sewn leather and natural Tampico bristles. This Revere-style andiron, The Piedmont, features a spiral baluster and ball top and comes in “rusted” or black.

The Piedmont is available for $995 at southernandiron.com.