ART IN THE PARK

15TH ANNUAL CHASTAIN PARK SPRING ARTS FESTIVAL!

Searching for a new way to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day? A visit to the 15th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival may be the perfect answer. Sunshine Artist magazine recently included it in a list of America’s top 100 arts festivals. Visit booths overflowing with art and hand-crafted jewelry, enjoy a variety of good eats at the gourmet food trucks and tune in to the live acoustic music.

New this year is a feel-good experience especially for mothers: yoga in the morning and family-focused entertainment all day in the Hilltop Meadow. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities, as well as face painting and bouncy houses. Mom can browse the work of more than 175 painters. Among them will be Gina Krawz, who specializes in acrylic abstracts on wood panels, and Amos Amit, an award-winning Israeli artist known for his unique batik designs. Check out the pearls and crystals in the elegant handmade jewelry from MonaLisa Designs and fall in love with work by photographers, sculptors, glass blowers and metal workers. Artist demonstrations will take place throughout the day. The family pooch can attend too, providing it’s on a leash.

Founder and Director Randall Fox says he enjoys bringing the neighborhood together and highlighting the talents of artisans, craftspeople and entertainers in the community. You’ll be doing a good turn for the artists, too, as proceeds benefit a scholarship fund for local artists administered by the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces. The festival takes place May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chastain Park. Free.

chastainparkartsfestival.com

@chastainparkartsfestival

BY Gillian Anne Renault