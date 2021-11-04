Better to Receive

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT TO DELIGHT THE BEAUTY LOVERS IN YOUR LIFE!

Don’t stress about finding just the right gift ideas to delight your beauty-savvy friends and family. We’ve taken the guesswork out of selecting the perfect present with this fun guide that’s sure to help your recipients enjoy a more beautiful festive season.

The Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set ($30)

This time of year can bring a touch of extra stress. For anyone who deserves a little boost to feel their best, this popular trio of plant-based patches is a thoughtful way to show you care. The set comes with B12 Awake to help the wearer feel alert without a caffeine crash, Dream to help with sound sleep and Rescue for feeling better after a night of over-indulgence (hello, office party!). For all, just peel and stick a patch on the inside of the wrist for eight to 12 hours and reap the benefits of a slow, sustained delivery system. Each set comes with 12 patches.

Target

target.com

@target

Spongellé Men’s Supreme Body Buffer ($20)

This scrubbing pouf has a moisturizing body wash built in, making it a great stocking stuffer for any man on your list. He’ll just add water to activate the mango, shea and cocoa butter that scrub away dirt and dry skin. The formula is enriched with coffee and black tea and scented with cedar, oud, amber, lemon and black rose for an invigorating way to take his shower experience to the next level. This onestep body treatment lasts for 20 or more washes.

Lucy’s Market

lucysmarket.com

@lucys_market

BOTA Warming Muscle Melt Crème ($28)

If someone you love tends to get extra-stressed during the holidays, this soothing gift is a thoughtful gesture. BOTA, a brand known for its CBD-infused formulations, designed its body butter to help recipients unwind. It’s formulated with naturally warming cinnamon oil, ultrahydrating shea butter and hemp extract (less than 0.3% THC). It’s perfect for a post-workout pick-me-up or to soothe a stiff neck from too much online holiday shopping.

ULTA Beauty

ulta.com

@ultabeauty

Tata Harper’s Daily Essentials ($75)

If someone on your gift list is curious about cleaner yet super-effective skincare, this travelsized set from an award-winning clean brand is a great introduction. It includes the Regenerating Cleanser, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Repairative Moisturizer, Replenishing Nutrient Complex and Resurfacing Mask. Whether your recipient has a busy calendar of travel coming up or is looking to level-up their skincare routine, this set packaged in the brand’s signature elegant green glass bottles is a winner.

AILLEA

aillea.com

@ailleabeauty

Nécessaire The Body Ritual ($40)

Who says beauty treatments should only be for your face? This cult-favorite brand is built on the principle that your body deserves the same care as your visage, offering gender-neutral, clean personal care products. This set of four comes with The Body Wash, The Body Exfoliator, The Body Serum and The Body Lotion. Each is packed with active nutrients and vitamins that guarantee your lucky recipient will see smoother, healthier, more radiant skin.

Sephora

sephora.com

@sephora.com

Piggy Paint Polish Set ($9.99)

For the littlest beauty-lover on your list, this cute set of non-toxic nail polishes is a perfect treat. The group of four bright, water-based polishes in blue, purple and two shades of pink are designed with kiddos in mind and are also not flammable and hypoallergenic. Plus, they’re scented!

Target

target.com

@target