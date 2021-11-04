NEWS CLIPS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2021

TRADING SPACES

As the working world reemerges from its COVID- 19 cocoon, Transwestern Real Estate Services has unveiled sleek new regional headquarters on the top two floors of Atlanta Financial Center, which is the former home of City Club of Buckhead. The firm teamed up with designers from Cooper Carry to reimagine a next-gen workplace that sparks connection and collaboration through a unique floor plan featuring glass office walls and a greenhouse-like amenity hub with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive cityscape views.

transwestern.com

@transwestern

SPORTY SPICE

Just in time for the holidays, Veronica Beard is opening its first Atlanta boutique at Buckhead Village, rocking cool-girl vibes with such on-trend must-haves as the brown Miller Leather Dickey Jacket ($1,295), shearlinglined Daxi Clog Bootie ($495) and oversized cable-knit Collina Sweater Vest ($350). Making a style statement with feminine silhouettes tailored for the real world, the American ready-to-wear brand was founded in 2010 by sisters- in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, whose single rack of dickey jackets has since expanded into a lifestyle collection with 16 U.S. store locations. The label further empowers women through the #VBGivesBack initiative.

veronicabeard.com

@veronicabeard

READY, AIM, FIRE

Insight Virtual Ballistics has hit the mark with a new entertainment venue in Upper Westside, bundling gaming fun with sharpshooter skills in a safe setting that offers a realistic experience through the use of retro-fitted weapons, laser ammo and proprietary simulators. Available for corporate events, individuals and groups, the facility features private bays with life-size screens, comfy couches and catering. “Our guests have an absolute blast and don’t want to leave,” says owner Amy Dixon of the female-run business, which also includes certified firearm training.

insightvirtualballistics.com

@insightvirtualballistics