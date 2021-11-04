The Gift of Style

Emily Shapiro takes gifting to the next level with her online shop.

A career in commercial real estate with a focus on retail led Buckhead resident Emily Shapiro to open her own online shopping destination, TALD, which stands for “things a little differently.”

The e-commerce site was founded in 2020, and Shapiro spent the months prior researching to make sure she nailed her assortment of fashion accessories, as well as baby and kids, home decor, tabletop and bar, and wellness items.

“I chose to offer curated collections that our clientele would find both striking and exhilarating,” she says. “TALD is my way of introducing artists and independent brands alongside brands with similar values and ethos to an audience that values unique, high-quality pieces.”

Shapiro, who recently moved to Atlanta from New York City, notes that shopping is as much about good products and design as it is about convenience for her customers who are all over the country. Instead of buyers having to go to multiple stores or brand websites to find just the right thing, TALD offers a one-stop-shop gifting destination to reliably find something they love without having to search too hard.

The marketplace brings together items from all over the world, such as handmade vacation totes from Paris and jewelry from New York City. All items have a common theme of a mostly neutral palette, which Shapiro likes for its refined look and versatility in the every day. Plus, each has a good brand story behind it.

“Everyone we partner with is unique. From a former New York City architect-turned-ceramics artist to a San Francisco-based mom who makes modern children’s blocks, I genuinely find them all to be incredibly inspiring stories,” Shapiro says.

When shopping this holiday season, check out new additions to the site such as architectural fine jewelry pieces by New York City-based Selin Kent. Additional stylish accessories such as a Belgian linen scarf from Variously and a variety of delicate but wearable jewelry from Atlanta-based brand L.A. Stein are also on offer. Every piece on the site encapsulates Shapiro’s quiet luxury point of view.

If you’re unsure of what to gift, Shapiro suggests always veering on the side of handmade and timeless— and of course, visiting a site like hers that takes out a lot of the discovery legwork for you. Your recipient will be pleased no matter what if you “gift intentional pieces that have a story behind them,” Shapiro says.

And if holiday shopping stresses you out full stop, the TALD concierge is available to help you select items for your loved ones. Just name a budget, recipient and style, and Shapiro and her team will get to work providing you with options for a thoughtful gift.

TALD

404.919.1929

discovertald.com

@discovertald

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden