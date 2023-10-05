Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – OCTOBER 2023
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – OCTOBER 2023

by
October 5, 2023
glasses by Nashi Home Resinware

Add some color to your next wine party with these glasses by Nashi Home Resinware.

glasses by Nashi Home Resinware

Each vessel is individually designed and comes in various hues to mix and match— choose from aqua, white, lavender and mint. Each is also BPA- and lead-free. Available at Lucy’s Market at Andrews Square for $32 each.

lucysmarket.com
@lucys_market

Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top