Bankers with Heart

It takes a village

When David Coxon joined Georgia Primary Bank in Buckhead as CEO and president, he brought with him 38 years of experience and a long history of giving back to the communities he served. With his philosophy of “always leave things better than you find them,” he looked for ways not only to donate money to worthy causes but to involve employees.

“In 2019, we decided to create an environment where everyone felt a part,” says Coxon, who serves on the board of the Chastain Park Conservancy and is treasurer of the Buckhead Coalition.

He found the perfect partners in Marketing Director Diane Clegg and Executive Vice President and CFO Jane Skelton of Sandy Springs, who helped Coxon craft a company-wide program to serve in areas of greatest need.

The result was Bankers for a Cause that rotates nonprofit beneficiaries annually. A committee of employees selected four that first year: Buckhead Thriftique, Open Hand Atlanta, Blue Heron Nature Preserve and the Marine Toys for Tots. The 2020 selections are SafeHouse Outreach, Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Lake Forest Elementary School, The Place of Forsyth County, Inc. and Marine Toys for Tots.

Planned monthly volunteer opportunities invite employees to visit each organization three times during the year. After their stints, employees are encouraged to take the rest of the day off. “I couldn’t be prouder of what we are doing,” says Coxon.

For more information, visit georgiaprimarybank.com.