Ancient-Inspired Wonders

What’s old is new again in design informed by the Greeks, Romans and other ancient cultures.
The key to incorporating Hellenic- and Roman-inspired pieces into a design scheme to keep it from looking too literal is to do so judiciously, so you might have a hard time narrowing down your choices. Here are a few to consider.
10-by-12 inch Framed Plaster Intaglio ($450)
Drawing on the European tradition of intaglios, this three-dimensional paper art adds texture and dimension, plus visual interest with the contrast against a light wood frame. While the craft is not ancient, it has the same organic qualities that make Hellenic design so appealing. Grab a series of them to hang on a wall as a statement or display one on a side table with an easel for a hint of the Old World.
Dixon Rye
404.883.3939
Dixonrye.com
@dixon_rye
Enrico Donadello Ball Carafe ($420)
Stoneware gets an ombre upgrade in this ball carafe, available through Atlanta-based TALD, which stands for things done a little differently. Italian artist Enrico Donadello creates each piece by hand using coiling and slabbing techniques. The organic shape is a conversation starter worthy of a prominent place on any bookshelf or case good.
TALD
404.919.1929
discovertald.com
@discovertald
Cole & Son Procuratie Wallpaper (price upon request)
A part of the Fornasetti Senza Tempo collection, the Procuratie wallpaper by Cole & Son is handcrafted in the United Kingdom and has a global look and feel. A perfect paper for intimate, jewel box spaces, it can transport you from a powder room or hallway to another time. If you like whimsy, it’s available in several iterations that have playful touches, such as monkeys perched on balconies. Cole & Son is a division of Kravet, so you can see it in person at the showroom at ADAC.
Kravet
404. 812.6995
kravet.com
@kravetinc
Bernardaud Constance Malachite Salad Plate ($148)
Storied brand Bernardaud goes Greco- Roman with its Constance Malachite series, available in sizes ranging from chargers and soup bowls to salad plates, available locally at fête. A deep malachite green, the plate features a motif with laurel leaves, oak and acorns, all symbols in ancient cultures. Refined and sophisticated, this fine china piece is of heirloom quality.
fête
404.254.0144
tresbellefete.com
@tresbellefete
Harkness Rug (price upon request)
Plush, subtle and statement-making, this hand-tufted rug adds texture without adding weight. Available in sizes 5-by-8 feet through 10-by-14 feet and with custom sizing as an option, it’s fit for a Greek god or goddess. From Jaipur Living’s Capital collection, it fits seamlessly into traditional, transitional and modern designs. Available in three neutrals—oatmeal, whisper white and gunmetal— it’s a luxurious grounding element.
Jaipur Living
888.676.7330
jaipurliving.com
@jaipurliving
STORY: Lauren Finney Harden
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.