Ancient-Inspired Wonders

What’s old is new again in design informed by the Greeks, Romans and other ancient cultures.

The key to incorporating Hellenic- and Roman-inspired pieces into a design scheme to keep it from looking too literal is to do so judiciously, so you might have a hard time narrowing down your choices. Here are a few to consider.

10-by-12 inch Framed Plaster Intaglio ($450)

Drawing on the European tradition of intaglios, this three-dimensional paper art adds texture and dimension, plus visual interest with the contrast against a light wood frame. While the craft is not ancient, it has the same organic qualities that make Hellenic design so appealing. Grab a series of them to hang on a wall as a statement or display one on a side table with an easel for a hint of the Old World.

Dixon Rye

404.883.3939

Dixonrye.com

@dixon_rye

Enrico Donadello Ball Carafe ($420)

Stoneware gets an ombre upgrade in this ball carafe, available through Atlanta-based TALD, which stands for things done a little differently. Italian artist Enrico Donadello creates each piece by hand using coiling and slabbing techniques. The organic shape is a conversation starter worthy of a prominent place on any bookshelf or case good.

TALD

404.919.1929

discovertald.com

@discovertald

Cole & Son Procuratie Wallpaper (price upon request)

A part of the Fornasetti Senza Tempo collection, the Procuratie wallpaper by Cole & Son is handcrafted in the United Kingdom and has a global look and feel. A perfect paper for intimate, jewel box spaces, it can transport you from a powder room or hallway to another time. If you like whimsy, it’s available in several iterations that have playful touches, such as monkeys perched on balconies. Cole & Son is a division of Kravet, so you can see it in person at the showroom at ADAC.

Kravet

404. 812.6995

kravet.com

@kravetinc

Bernardaud Constance Malachite Salad Plate ($148)

Storied brand Bernardaud goes Greco- Roman with its Constance Malachite series, available in sizes ranging from chargers and soup bowls to salad plates, available locally at fête. A deep malachite green, the plate features a motif with laurel leaves, oak and acorns, all symbols in ancient cultures. Refined and sophisticated, this fine china piece is of heirloom quality.

fête

404.254.0144

tresbellefete.com

@tresbellefete

Harkness Rug (price upon request)

Plush, subtle and statement-making, this hand-tufted rug adds texture without adding weight. Available in sizes 5-by-8 feet through 10-by-14 feet and with custom sizing as an option, it’s fit for a Greek god or goddess. From Jaipur Living’s Capital collection, it fits seamlessly into traditional, transitional and modern designs. Available in three neutrals—oatmeal, whisper white and gunmetal— it’s a luxurious grounding element.

Jaipur Living

888.676.7330

jaipurliving.com

@jaipurliving

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden