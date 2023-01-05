Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
Ancient-Inspired Wonders
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

Ancient-Inspired Wonders

by
January 5, 2023
Cole & Son Procuratie Wallpaper

What’s old is new again in design informed by the Greeks, Romans and other ancient cultures.

Cole & Son Procuratie Wallpaper

The key to incorporating Hellenic- and Roman-inspired pieces into a design scheme to keep it from looking too literal is to do so judiciously, so you might have a hard time narrowing down your choices. Here are a few to consider.

10-by-12 inch Framed Plaster Intaglio10-by-12 inch Framed Plaster Intaglio ($450)

Drawing on the European tradition of intaglios, this three-dimensional paper art adds texture and dimension, plus visual interest with the contrast against a light wood frame. While the craft is not ancient, it has the same organic qualities that make Hellenic design so appealing. Grab a series of them to hang on a wall as a statement or display one on a side table with an easel for a hint of the Old World.

Dixon Rye
404.883.3939
Dixonrye.com
@dixon_rye

Enrico Donadello Ball CarafeEnrico Donadello Ball Carafe ($420)

Stoneware gets an ombre upgrade in this ball carafe, available through Atlanta-based TALD, which stands for things done a little differently. Italian artist Enrico Donadello creates each piece by hand using coiling and slabbing techniques. The organic shape is a conversation starter worthy of a prominent place on any bookshelf or case good.

TALD
404.919.1929
discovertald.com
@discovertald

Cole & Son Procuratie WallpaperCole & Son Procuratie Wallpaper (price upon request)

A part of the Fornasetti Senza Tempo collection, the Procuratie wallpaper by Cole & Son is handcrafted in the United Kingdom and has a global look and feel. A perfect paper for intimate, jewel box spaces, it can transport you from a powder room or hallway to another time. If you like whimsy, it’s available in several iterations that have playful touches, such as monkeys perched on balconies. Cole & Son is a division of Kravet, so you can see it in person at the showroom at ADAC.

Kravet
404. 812.6995
kravet.com
@kravetinc

Bernardaud Constance Malachite Salad PlateBernardaud Constance Malachite Salad Plate ($148)

Storied brand Bernardaud goes Greco- Roman with its Constance Malachite series, available in sizes ranging from chargers and soup bowls to salad plates, available locally at fête. A deep malachite green, the plate features a motif with laurel leaves, oak and acorns, all symbols in ancient cultures. Refined and sophisticated, this fine china piece is of heirloom quality.

fête
404.254.0144
tresbellefete.com
@tresbellefete

Harkness RugHarkness Rug (price upon request)

Plush, subtle and statement-making, this hand-tufted rug adds texture without adding weight. Available in sizes 5-by-8 feet through 10-by-14 feet and with custom sizing as an option, it’s fit for a Greek god or goddess. From Jaipur Living’s Capital collection, it fits seamlessly into traditional, transitional and modern designs. Available in three neutrals—oatmeal, whisper white and gunmetal— it’s a luxurious grounding element.

Jaipur Living
888.676.7330
jaipurliving.com
@jaipurliving

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top