A WORLD OF STYLE

Local interior and lighting designer Amy Morris gains inspiration from Europe’s chicest cities

Buckhead-based interior designer Amy Morris designs spaces for her myriad clients that seamlessly blend current styles with well-loved pieces from the past. Her warm, functional residential interiors earned her the 2016 Southeast Designer of the Year title, the prestigious award bestowed by the Atlanta Decorative Art Center and Veranda magazine. Last year, she launched The Facet Collection, an eight-piece lighting line she designed and Charleston-based luxury manufacturer Averett produced. Available at the R Hughes showroom at ADAC, the fashionable collection of French inspired sculptural lanterns, oversize sconces and flush-mounted lights has become a favorite of designers around the country.

Here, we chat with the Atlanta-born and -raised creative about her ever-expanding career.

When did you know you wanted to be a designer?

I’ve known since I was a little girl. My dad and I used to walk through houses that were under contract, and I would critique the plans thinking, “Why in the world did they do it like that?” By the time I was a teenager, I was spending hours poring over my mother’s design magazines and inspecting every home I entered. It was a passion that came naturally to me.

You’ve worked with noteworthy Atlanta designers. How have those experiences shaped you?

My time at Gandy/Peace really opened my eyes to contemporary design and how to weave it into a more traditional room. Working under Barbara Westbrook for five years, I learned to appreciate traditional styles. Simple and classic are two words that I keep top of mind when designing; Barbara taught me that.

How do you describe your design style?

My style is classic with a fresh approach and livable. I love the mix of contemporary and antique. You travel internationally to source items for clients.

What are some of your favorite places?

I love Paris. I have found some fabulous pieces at the Paul Bert Serpette flea market, located in the heart of the Saint-Ouen [area in north Paris]. In London, there is great shopping along Lillie Road and in Chelsea. Internationally, I love walking in and out of stores not looking for anything in particular. That’s when I find the real treasures, and it’s always so inspiring!

How is your personal style on display in your home?

My home reflects my work. With two teenagers, a husband and dog, it is comfortable and functional while at the same time stylish and collected. A classic, traditional sofa and oversized coffee table with contemporary art from Paris on the walls are in our family room where we gather to spend time together as a family.

Where are your favorite places to shop for treasures locally?

Foxglove Antiques, Parc Monceau, Robuck, Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors, Interiors Market and BD Jeffries are just a few of my favorites.

Tell us about your lighting line.

I love the idea of the lighting in a room being a statement piece, a work of art on its own. It has been exciting and humbling to see the creations come to life.

Where do you look for inspiration?

My eyes are always open. I’m always looking around, taking everything in. From travel to high fashion for color palettes and details to artwork that my kids bring home from school, I get inspiration from everyday life.

AMY MORRIS INTERIORS

178 Peachtree Hills Ave. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.389.0628

amymorrisinteriors.com