COMBINING LIFE AND LEGACY

Introducing polo to a new demographic.

Miguel Wilson and Chancey Timmons Wilson are tightly woven together in life, business and the nonprofit world. He’s the owner and award-winning celebrity designer of the Miguel Wilson Collection at Phipps Plaza, where she’s the director of human resources. Both are involved in Ride to the Olympics, a foundation they founded to empower youth through equestrian sports, fashion and leadership development.

“All the togetherness is challenging. Every now and then he fires me, then re-hires me immediately,” says Timmons Wilson.

To raise funds for RTO, they created the Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic so they could introduce more kids from financially challenged backgrounds to polo, the couple’s favorite sport. The highlight of the seventh annual event was the inaugural Junior Polo Classic that featured teams from Atlanta and National Harbor, Maryland, where two of their four stores are located.

“In Atlanta, we recruit kids through the Vest Academy that was founded by 100 Black Men of America,” says Miguel. “Initially, 56 kids ages 11 to 15 expressed interest in joining the polo team. When we brought them out to the barn to meet the horses, they were awestruck. Our goal is to expose over 500 kids to horses and equestrian-related sports.” Miquel also co-founded the Morehouse Polo team, the first ever at a HBCU.

MIGUEL WILSON COLLECTION

miguelwilsoncollection.com

@miguelwilsoncollection

RIDE TO THE OLYMPICS

ridetotheolympics.org

@ridetotheolympics