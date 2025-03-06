A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Dubai calls with dreamy allure!

Often, the main point of travel is getting outside of your comfort zone. It’s hard to imagine a destination that accomplishes that goal more fully than Dubai. With its futuristic architecture, blend of traditionalism and envelope-pushing fashion, and a diverse population that defies easy categorization, it feels like stepping into a different world.

I started a recent trip (my first in this part of the world) with a guided tour of Old Dubai and the spice, gold and textile souks. Colorful perfume bottles, fragrant spices and weighty jewelry were displayed just a street or two over from more practical items like cooking utensils and housewares. The winding streets and two-story buildings were a far cry from the staggering skyline that has sprung up around a humble fishing village.

In stark contrast, across town the Dubai Mall is a wonder of modernity, clocking in at nearly 4 million square feet. The top attraction spans four floors and is home to more than 1,200 stores, an aquarium, ice rink, waterfall, an amusement park and a flight simulator. It’s also the gateway to visiting the top of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building and one of the most iconic structures on Dubai’s skyline. Guests zoom up in high-speed elevators to the 124th floor to see a dizzying 360-degree view of the city that continues to spread toward the horizon and Persian Gulf.

Just driving from one location to another is a treat thanks to the jaw-dropping buildings that feel like an attraction in their own right. It’s hard not to be impressed by the calligraphy-covered Museum of the Future, the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel or the Palm Jumeirah, the manmade archipelago. Dubai’s reputation for creativity extends to fashion, interiors and sustainability. I loved the Dubai Design District, where those disciplines converge.

For me, the culinary scene is always a draw while traveling, and the food on this trip was nothing short of mind-blowing. Only about a million of the city’s 6 million residents are Emirati, so the food scene reflects a global flair. I reveled in next-level ramen at the REIF’s stall at Time Out Market, elegant farm-to-table dishes at Teible, flawless steak and pasta at The Guild and modern Balkan fare at 21 GRAMS. Nothing could top Iranian-American chef Ariana Bundy’s Ariana’s Kitchen, where stunning Persian dishes with a creative, elevated twist steal the show.

In such a cosmopolitan place, it’s easy to forget that Dubai is situated in the middle of a desert. On my last night, I embarked on a Platinum Heritage Safari, riding through the dunes in a vintage Land Rover Defender. I watched a handler demonstrate the speed of a trained falcon, sipped Arabic coffee, met some cheeky camels and after the sun went down, watched as the sky came alive with brilliant stars. It was a perfect way to end a spectacular first visit to this otherworldly destination.

Stay Your Way

Dubai has hotels for every travel personality.

LUXURY LOVER

Part of the ultra-high-end Dorchester Collection, The Lana boasts sculptural architecture, a perfectly central downtown location and sweeping skyline views over Dubai Creek.

ART HUNTER

Owned by American gallerist Mona Hauser, XVA Art Hotel in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood features installations by global artists and a curated boutique full of artful treasures to take home.

FASHIONISTA

Situated on one of the Palm Jumeirah islands, the opulent, 43-story Atlantis The Royal hotel is a shopping destination in its own right. Peruse on-site boutiques by Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.