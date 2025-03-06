PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MARCH / APRIL 2025

Get a taste of spring delivered to your doorstep with Via Citrus, a brand founded by Atlanta-based Danny Trejo that offers citrus trees from his Central Florida family farm to your front door.
From the best-selling calamondin and Meyer lemon to Key lime, choose your preferred citrus variety.
Available starting at $65 plus shipping at viacitrus.com and Amazon.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.