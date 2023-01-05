A New Icon

Inside the new-and-improved Chops!

Buckhead staple Chops is now reopened and renovated after closing in early 2022 following a kitchen fire. After expansions and improvements, the steakhouse and Lobster Bar downstairs are back and better than ever. Guests will notice a few new menu items, a new private dining space and a patio (expected to be ready for the spring).

Here, Chef Ryan Delesandro shares what to expect at the new Chops.

What most excites you about Chops’ reopening?

To be honest, the most exciting thing about reopening is getting the team and guests back together! The culture of our team here is very strong, and we have a family-like bond with our guests. It’s nice to have everyone back home.

Tell us about the restaurant’s renovations.

There is a ton to see when you walk in, from the newly updated bar and the expanded lounge area to the first private dining room for Chops, called “The Plaza Room.” The renovations are modern and sharp-looking while also blending in well with the decor of the original dining room, which has been there since the inception of Chops in 1989. It has a new look yet still remains true to the original concepts created by [company founder, the senior] Pano Karatassos.

Tell us more about The Plaza Room.

The Plaza Room is the hottest room in Buckhead, period. It’s gorgeous and offers a much larger area for us to host private events and special occasions. It comes with its own full-service kitchen and offers new hors d’oeuvres and private party menus for our guests. With its floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful millwork, it truly is a breathtaking room.

What’s new on the menu?

We’ve added a new dry-aged meats program for porterhouse steaks and bone-in New York strips. We’ve also added a chargrilled octopus with red wine vinaigrette. At lunch, the Maine lobster rolls have been a huge success.

Are all the classics still there?

All the classics. We didn’t remove a single dish.

BY Claire Ruhlin