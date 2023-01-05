MINI MENUS

Restaurants offering variety for pint-sized diners!

Parents can rely on children’s menus to serve up favorites such as mac and cheese and chicken fingers. These dishes are always good in a fussy-eating pinch, but sometimes it’s nice to have options that stretch kids’ culinary wings. Some local restaurants agree, adding more adventurous menu options for fledgling foodies.

Amalfi Buckhead

Skip the plain buttered pasta and have your little one dig into chicken alfredo, cheese ravioli or spaghetti and meatballs, all on the kid’s menu at Amalfi Buckhead. Highlighting classic Italian street food, this eatery also offers several pizzas to choose from. Top off the Italian feast with the kid-sized cannoli, one pastry stuffed with ricotta cheese and sweetened with confectioners’ sugar, chocolate chips and an orange candy.

bartaco Chastain

From not-spicy guacamole with chips to a chicken, steak or fish taco, bartaco offers many small-tolarge kid meal options. Tyke-sized sides of corn, cucumbers, steamed broccoli, avocado or the Oaxaca cheese snack are perfect for picky eaters. Other options include roasted chicken and the can’t-fail quesadilla. Not sure what your kiddos might eat? Order the kid’s tray that comes with a quesadilla, corn wheels, a fruit skewer and choice of taco. For takeout or delivery, get the kid’s tray served in a keepsake retro metal lunch box with a giveaway item included.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside

Introduce the little ones to some finger lickin’ barbecue at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside. The kid menu options include a pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwich and corn dog, along with the reliable grilled cheese sandwich and chicken fingers. The best part is each comes with a choice of a side, ranging from baked beans and mac and cheese to cornbread. Dig into the famous Frito pie (chili ladled over Fritos in a bag), but just make sure to hold the jalapeno and onion toppers.

Flower Child

The name says it all at this eatery with locations in Sandy Springs, Buckhead and the Westside. For kids 12 and under, pick a protein (steak, chicken or tofu) and two sides—healthy options such as broccoli with parmesan, a smashed potato or sweet corn and quinoa. A gluten- free mac and cheese or clementine and watermelon for fruit lovers are also available.

