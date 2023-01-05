EDITOR’S CORNER – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2023

The last few months of the year seem to go by in a blink. Between the year-end to-dos and celebrating the holidays, it can feel like a whirlwind. When January arrives, I catch my breath—and I make plans, lots of plans. Most of them involve travel. Where do I want to go? Where can I afford to go? And which trips will be adults-only versus with my kids, who, at 5 and 8, I’m slowly training to be road warriors. In this issue, we cover all you need to know to be an ace traveler yourself.

Jennifer Bradley Franklin gets the inside scoop from points guru (and cover model) Zachary Abel to help you travel for less, and Michael Jacobs outlines specialized travel options to fulfill your desires. Lauren Finney Harden offers some drivable destinations for those weekends when you just need to get away. I write about easy-to-reach tiny houses and offer tips for vacationing in small quarters.

This issue also includes profiles of entrepreneurial women, from Jenette Goldstein of Jenette Bras and self-made designer Femi Ola to artists Kristen Giorgi and Sheyda Mehrara who have teamed up to open art and design studio Impossible Currency.

As I step into 2023, I’m also stepping back into an editor role at Simply Buckhead, a magazine I’ve been a part of for more than a decade. Looking ahead, I plan to enjoy each moment of the new year and travel (on points, hopefully) before it flies by.

Giannina S. Bedford

Managing Editor