5 KEY ELEMENTS FOR A FUN YET PRACTICAL PLAYROOM

BY: Giannina S. Bedford

1. Pint-sized seating: Whether it’s a small table and chairs or a comfy bean bag chair by Atlanta-based Jaxx (above), have a place for little ones to lounge or curl up with their favorite picture book.

2. Activity nooks: Create “centers” for endeavors such as arts and crafts, dress-up, open play or building with blocks or Legos to ensure the tykes never get bored.

3. Padded floor: Cushion the ground with a plush area rug, foam tiles or mix-and-match carpet tiles by Atlanta-based Flor (below) to create a safe and engaging landing spot for the youngsters to romp around on.

4. Decorative display: Dedicate a wall to silly family photos (maybe holiday-card outtakes) and kid-created masterpieces.

5. Easy storage: Stock up on lightweight baskets and bins for toys, books and art supplies so even your children can clean up in a flash.