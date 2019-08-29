SAMPLE DOZENS OF WINES AT THIS BUDDING ANNUAL EVENT

BY: Karon Warren

On Sept. 28, the Sandy Springs Wine Festival returns for its second year to the lawn of the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park, where those ages 21 and older can indulge their love of good vino. From noon to 5 p.m., ticket holders can enjoy tastings of more than 75 wines and craft beers, along with wine-themed activities (wine bingo, anyone?), games such as cornhole and giant Jenga, a DJ and live music performances.

“We are excited to partner with the Atlanta Sport and Social Club to bring you the Sandy Springs Wine Festival as part of the Sandy Springs Festival this year,” says Carol Thompson, executive director of the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park. “The Sandy Springs Wine Festival is part of a larger design to bring our city a cultural and fun experience. We plan to give our community a better and bigger festival than anytime in our 34-year history.”

SANDY SPRINGS WINE FESTIVAL

Sept. 28, noon-5 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park

6110 Blue Stone Rd.

Sandy Springs 30328

facebook.com/events/995019650700898