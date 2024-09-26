CUPS RUNNETH OVER

SANDY SPRINGS WINE FESTIVAL RETURNS THIS MONTH!

Savor the flavors at the Sandy Springs Wine Festival, an annual wine-tasting event for up to 400 people. It takes place at Heritage Green Sandy Springs on Oct. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. and is composed of two main events: the Reserve and the General tastings. The Reserve kicks off the event and will serve more than 30 exclusive wines curated from local enthusiasts’ private collections. This part is limited to 90 tickets, and a portion of the sales will be donated to Solidarity Sandy Springs, a nonprofit providing essential assistance to local families in need. Once the Reserve Tasting is complete at 3 p.m., the General gets underway, showcasing approximately 175 wines from renowned wineries and local Georgia distributors.

Expect to savor sips from returning vendors such as Venge Vineyards, Hess Persson, Prisoner and Orin Swift. Live music from local acts and delectable dishes from neighborhood restaurants complete the affair. Plus, enjoy a complimentary souvenir wine glass.

Tickets for the Reserve Tasting are $150, which includes the General Tasting.

Tickets for the General are $85. Ride-sharing is highly encouraged, but onsite parking will be available at the City Springs parking deck and the South lot.

sandyspringswinefest.com

@sandyspringswinefestival