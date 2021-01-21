A Cut Above – BEAUTY MAKEOVER

A beauty newcomer gets a hair and makeup upgrade.

It takes a certain degree of courage to sign on for a beauty makeover since the results may or not be welcomed. But Libby Butgereit admitted she had none of that trepidation about being the subject for our hair and makeup redo.

“Honestly, I was excited,” says the 28-year-old from Chastain Park. “I’ve seen shows that make people over, and I always thought I could use a little boost.” Butgereit, who works for Lululemon and peddles her photography on the side, added that she was open to professional suggestions.

“I’m a low-maintenance person who’s always on the go, and I’ve never put on foundation except for prom, and I’ve never colored my hair,” she says. “I think part of the reason was that my mom passed away when I was 14, and I never had that bond with a mom who said, ‘This is how you do your hair and makeup.’ It didn’t go too well when I tried it, and I haven’t changed much over the years. I don’t have a regular person who cuts my hair or does my makeup.”

Butgereit told stylist Erik Hedrick, co-owner of Buckhead’s Lotus Hair Artisans, and makeup guru Julian Allemeier, owner of Julian’s Cosmetics & Skincare in Brookhaven, “Do what you want.”

Butgereit’s unfussy style was easy to work with, says Hedrick. “She has natural hair that has never been colored—a rare, rare thing!—and that gave us a clean canvas to work with. I had no worries about pre-existing colors or bleach to deal with.”

Hedrick’s first impression was that his subject’s light brown locks that fell mid-back needed a color boost. “The hair had no warmth to it. We didn’t want anything drastically different, so I highlighted it with Redken about a half [shade] lighter than her natural hair. It looks like she spent the summer at the beach, but it’s very subtle.” Hedrick concentrated the lightness on the ends. “That left a lot of her own color so it wasn’t too shocking to her,” he says. “Then we cut off about 3.5 inches, added some curtain bangs that drape over to one side and did some visible layering to give it some charisma. To finish, we curled it so it falls just below her shoulders.”

While the color was processing, Allemeier worked on makeup. “I wanted to do something that looked natural. Putting someone in total glam when they don’t typically wear [much] makeup would be a bit of a shock. We went for very clean and polished.”

Butgereit has “flawless skin,” says Allemeier, but a few blemishes needed coverage before applying foundation, the crucial element. “I picked one that matched her natural skin tone so it flows from the face to the neck. After that, the rest was pretty easy.”

Butgereit’s concern was her hooded eyelids. “It’s hard to do everyday makeup; I usually just put on eyeliner and mascara. So I asked specifically what I should do with my eyeshadow so you can see it.”

Allemeier had the answer, using a blend of muted brown, brownish orange and a touch of plum. “We put the color above, not in the crease, to achieve the appearance of wider eyes. The key thing in getting a 3-dimensional look is to use multiple colors, and these gave a nice wash of color. They made her green eyes pop and look amazing.” Allemeier also opted for brushing shadow beneath the eyes rather than using liner. He then filled out Butgereit’s brows and downplayed the color on the lips with a neutral shade—a pandemic-inspired approach to draw attention to the eyes when a mask covers the mouth.

Those approaches have Butgereit rethinking her daily routine. “My eyes look so natural; it wasn’t heavy,” she says. “The foundation wasn’t heavy, either. It wasn’t a ton of work, and I could do it.”

She’s also happy with the final color and cut that’s still long enough to pull into a ponytail.

“I was very against coloring my hair, but I love it! What Erik did fades into my natural color and gives some dimension rather than just having long brown hair. The sweeping bangs frame my face, and the layers give my hair more definition.”

NEW YEAR, NEW HAIR

Thinking about a change? Erik Hedrick, stylist and co-owner of Buckhead’s Lotus Hair Artisans, offers suggestions.

A consultation is critical. “This may be the most important part of a service. Everything we do is customized to the client, and every situation is different. I know some [stylists] don’t like to see pictures [for inspiration], but I love them. Bring them!”

Start with repairing pandemic damage. Many people have given up on their regular hair care routines. “Now it’s winter, and we’re inside where forced heat dries out hair. Moisturizing is critical, especially for colored hair. Moisturizing masks are great, as are moisturizing shampoos and volumizing conditioners. And always have [product] in your hair before blow drying so the heat takes the moisture out of the product, not the hair.”

Don’t be seduced by off-the-shelf coloring. Hedrick cautions against the DIY approach and recommends leaving the process to the pros. “You can put the same color on 10 different people and you’ll get 10 different results. Invest in products that keep hair healthy and strong, and support and maintain the color.

Lotus Hair Artisans

3655 Roswell Road, Suite 310

Atlanta 30342

404.846.6111

lotushairartisans.com

COLOR ME REFRESHED

Julian Allemeier, owner of Julian’s Cosmetics & Skincare in Brookhaven, has a few ideas for the new year.

Primed for success. “First of all, a clean surface is the best way to start. And no canvas looks good if it’s not primed properly. Primer makes pores look smaller and helps foundation lie better on the skin. It will also make the foundation last longer and keep it in place.”

Incorporate more color around the eyes. “Before COVID, it was all about brightening the lips, but we’re all wearing masks now. So play up the eyes with a little more color.”

Fill in the brows. “Again, you could get away with not doing [much to the brows] since the lips were the focus [when people didn’t wear masks]. Now, choose a color that matches the darker tones in your hair and add more color with a pencil or powder.” Not sure how to pair color with your natural shades? Consult a trusted makeup artist for expert advice.

Add definition. “A liner defines the shape of the eyes, so start there. Then add mascara to make them pop.”

Julian’s Cosmetics & Skincare

705 Town Blvd.

Brookhaven 30319

470.355.3291

julianscosmetics.com

PHOTO: Sara Hanna