DESIGN NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2021

Mill Creek Residential’s Modera Prominence Apartment Community is now open in Buckhead. Located at the corner of Lenox and Piedmont Roads, it’s home to 318 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, penthouse suites with rooftop access and 21,000 square feet of retail on the first floor. For more information, visit millcreekplaces.com/community/modera-prominence.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Cathedral Antiques Show returns in 2021 with fine period furniture, art, jewelry and accessories. Kicking off with a preview party, the Jan. 21-23 event includes a Flower Festival on Jan. 22 and a Tour of Homes on Jan. 23. For more information, visit cathedralantiques.org.

Although Trinity School’s Spotlight on Art’s Artist Market has been cancelled for 2021, you can still support Trinity School by purchasing a Spotlight pARTner Card for $100. The card offers a 20% discount at some of Atlanta’s renown art galleries from Jan. 25–30. Participating galleries include Atlanta Artist Collective, Buckhead Art Company, Gregg Irby and Huff Harrington Art. For more information or to purchase, visit trinityatl.org/spotlight-on-art.