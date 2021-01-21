Fresh Start – WARDROBE RESET

How one Atlantan found solace—and a new style—in revamping her closet.

“If you’re staring at a closet packed with clothes, and you’re saying to yourself, ‘I have nothing to wear that feels like me,’ then it’s time for something to change,” says Magen McRoberts, a business owner, wife and mom to a 2-yearold who, like many, felt in desperate need of a reset going into 2021.

As the founder and CEO of Boundless Impact Agency (formerly Auction Eventworks), an event management firm specializing in fundraising for nonprofits, McRoberts’ lifestyle tended to dictate her wardrobe. “My fashion to date has been very responsive to my work,” she explains. “I dress for a Zoom call, I dress to go meet a client, I dress to do a speaking engagement. I have an entire closet filled with gala gowns. My style has been very dependent on everyone else around me, and I’m ready to re-find myself and my self-expression through my style—especially now that my business has evolved—to say, ‘This is who I am, and you can fit into my mold instead of me trying to fit into yours.’”

Enter Sabrina Davis, expert stylist and owner of Range Boutique, who came to the retail rescue for McRoberts with an afternoon of personal styling at her storefront that’s been a staple in Buckhead for more than a decade. “Walking in, I definitely felt overwhelmed,” says McRoberts, “Sabrina really relaxed me. She just approached me with warmth, ease and grace.”

During the one-on-one appointment, Davis walked McRoberts through the store, selecting pieces for her to try on with an explanation for each, while McRoberts also pulled items that caught her eye. Davis provided her expert opinions along the way, ultimately helping McRoberts move comfortably out of her comfort zone. For the final look, McRoberts says, “Sabrina got me into an outfit I never would have picked for myself—and I loved it! I left feeling like I wanted to go meet my friends for cocktails.”

While McRoberts will be the first to admit she avoids shopping, the rebranding of her business felt like the perfect opportunity to rebrand herself, especially after 2020, when the seventh-generation Atlantan faced the loss of a sibling to suicide and a disruption to the events industry that drives her business, not to mention having to overcome these emotional challenges while raising a 2-yearold daughter. “This past year was a culmination of feeling like I was being pummeled, and that reflected in all kinds of areas, including my health and appearance; I was feeling wrung out,” she says. “Since this past fall, I’ve tried to focus on how I can do more self-care and provide more space for myself to breathe. I’m finally feeling like I’m coming up for air, and this wardrobe reboot was just a refreshing reminder of how important it is to take care of myself beyond my child, my husband, my clients and my entire team.”

CLOSET COUNSEL

Fashion maven and Range Boutique owner Sabrina Davis shares the must-haves for every closet.

Not every piece is meant to be a showstopper. “When putting together an outfit, oftentimes it’s best to only have up to two pieces that are ‘wow.’ If every piece you wear is a statement, each piece will get lost in the overall look and miss having the impact it was designed for.”

“When putting together an outfit, oftentimes it’s best to only have up to two pieces that are ‘wow.’ If every piece you wear is a statement, each piece will get lost in the overall look and miss having the impact it was designed for.” Great-fitting denim is essential. “It’s important to try on multiple styles of denim to make sure you have a pair that fits perfectly. They will become your go-to when you’re in a rush because all you have to do is add a top, shoes and accessories, and you’re out the door, styled to perfection.”

“It’s important to try on multiple styles of denim to make sure you have a pair that fits perfectly. They will become your go-to when you’re in a rush because all you have to do is add a top, shoes and accessories, and you’re out the door, styled to perfection.” Pick a great T-shirt. “Make sure it feels good. It’s not too baggy but also not too fitted, is thick enough to survive through the wash, and you feel great in it. Great basics make getting ready easier and are a key essential in any closet.”

“Make sure it feels good. It’s not too baggy but also not too fitted, is thick enough to survive through the wash, and you feel great in it. Great basics make getting ready easier and are a key essential in any closet.” Remember to accessorize. “Accessories can take an outfit from plain to amazing instantly. Good shoes with a complementary belt make styling a breeze, so make sure you have a few sets of both pieces in key colors like black, tan or nude and gray.”

“Accessories can take an outfit from plain to amazing instantly. Good shoes with a complementary belt make styling a breeze, so make sure you have a few sets of both pieces in key colors like black, tan or nude and gray.” Seek a professional’s help. “Work with a stylist or retail sales associate who truly cares about styling for your body type and lifestyle, so you always look and feel fabulous.”

Range Boutique

3872 Roswell Road N.E.

404.816.8230

rangeboutique.com

STORY: Taylor Heard

PHOTOS: Sara Hanna