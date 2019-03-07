Local woman recognized for service to ill children

BY: Mickey Goodman

Elizabeth Correll Richards of Buckhead had a connection to Camp Twin Lakes long before she was old enough to volunteer. Her father, Pete Correll, former CEO of Georgia- Pacific, helped secure the company’s donation of 115 acres near Rutledge, Georgia, for the campsite designed to serve seriously ill children.

“Giving back to the community has always been important to my family, and after college and marriage, I wanted to figure out a way I could make a difference by serving organizations that involve children,” says Richards. She was drawn to Camp Twin Lakes, where she was recently honored for her two decades of service with a fellowship in her name. It grants six recent graduates one-year appointments that focus on leadership training and personal growth.

Her association with the camp is a perfect fit for Richards, who has watched so much growth during her decades as a volunteer. She’s served on the board of directors for 17 years, including a stint as its chairman, and is currently governance chair, a three-year position for past chairs. For the next five years, she’s also leading the strategic planning commission.

“I’ve seen Camp Twin Lakes impact the lives of more than 10,000 kids every year,” she says. “The time they spend with other kids like them is powerful, and they blossom right in front of your eyes.”

For more information, visit camptwinlakes.org.