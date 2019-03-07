AMERICAN CRAFT SHOW RETURNS FOR 30TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

One of the largest juried fine craft shows in the Southeast—and the longest running art show in Atlanta— returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre March 15-17. More than 250 contemporary artists will be on hand at the 2019 American Craft Show to showcase everything from fine jewelry and apparel to handmade ceramics, furniture and home decor.

The event will include local Buckhead artisans such as ceramics artists Adrina Richard and Lora Rust and wearable textile designer Anne Vincent. “I’m always excited to participate in American Craft Council shows, especially this one in my hometown,” says Richard.

“The art and artists are juried to the highest standards. It’s always such a beautiful show.” For Rust, the opportunity to meet customers face-to-face is a draw. “As a local artist in the show for five years,” she says, “I’ve established loyal customers with a love of heirloom-quality handmade ceramics whom I might not have otherwise been able to reach.”

AMERICAN CRAFT SHOW

March 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; March 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adults $13 for one-day pass; free for children 12 and under

Cobb Galleria Centre

2 Galleria Parkway S.E.

Atlanta 30339

craftcouncil.org/atlanta