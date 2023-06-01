The Art of The Board

From a new Sandy Springs outpost, the Charcuterie Chick offers gourmet boards and educational workshops.

Known for its gourmet cheese and charcuterie boards, boxes and spreads, plus popular builda- board workshops, Charcuterie Chick has officially relocated its headquarters from the Westside to Sandy Springs. Here, founder Alex Plavin shares what (besides a new address) is new and next.

Why Sandy Springs?

As an Atlanta native and longtime Sandy Springs resident, I’m excited and eager to bring Charcuterie Chick to Sandy Springs. We have worked and will continue to work with a number of Atlanta-based organizations, national charities and local companies to grow entrepreneurship in Atlanta and support the small business community.

What are you excited about?

We are very excited to be expanding our team, hours and offerings in the new spot. There are three major additions to our current menu and offerings: grab-and-go options from our retail fridge, including specialty items that will rotate and be available for lunch or excellent order add-ons; a retail wall filled with our favorite provisions— spreads, crackers, etc.; and the ability to host private classes in our space for birthdays, bridal showers or just-because occasions.

Tell us more about your workshops.

In addition to our public classes, which we will continue to host three to four times per year at larger venues that can hold 20-plus participants, we will be hosting workshops in our own space. The workshops will be perfect for a girls’ night, date night or a fun local activity.

Do you also offer virtual workshops?

We also offer an exclusive, nationwide DIY kit collection with Gourmet Dash, a national distributor. We curated a collection and video recording for customers both local and non-local to build their own charcuterie boards.

CHARCUTERIE CHICK

470.502.4772

atlcharcuteriechick.com

@charcuterie_chick

BY Claire Ruhlin