CAULIFLOWER POWER

Spice up your next veggie side dish with this recipe from NaanStop!

Best served over freshly steamed basmati rice, NaanStop’s Gobi recipe dresses up cauliflower florets with bold spices and a kick of heat.

NaanStop Gobi Serves 2-4

INGREDIENTS:

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets (or 1 pound frozen cauliflower)

1 cup diced onion

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

½ cup tomato sauce

1 tablespoon coriander, ground

1 tablespoon cumin, ground

1 tablespoon turmeric, ground

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch red chili or cayenne pepper

Pinch garam masala

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS

Place a large skillet or wok on medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil or other neutral oil. Add diced onion and grated fresh ginger and sauté until translucent (about 5 minutes). Add tomato sauce, spices (coriander, cumin, turmeric, chili, garam masala) and salt, and mix into a paste, cooking briefly. Add cauliflower to the skillet and mix well. If using fresh cauliflower, add ¼ cup of water. If using frozen, omit the water. Cover the skillet with a lid. Stir every few minutes, ensuring the cauliflower doesn’t burn to the bottom. Reduce heat and add a little bit of water if needed. Continue cooking 5–10 minutes until the cauliflower reaches tender-crisp. It should still have a little bit of crunch but not taste raw. Remove from heat, add chopped cilantro and stir to combine. Save a little chopped cilantro to sprinkle on top as a garnish. Serve over freshly steamed basmati rice.

BY Claire Ruhlin