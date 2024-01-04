MOLTO BELLO

Natuzzi Italia’s luxe leather.

Known for its genuine leather furnishings and Italian inspired creations, Natuzzi Italia has opened its first Atlanta store in West Midtown. The 10,000- square-foot showroom, designed by Fabio Novembre, features a center “piazza” with arches reminiscent of Apulian architecture that houses the onsite Interior Design Center. To celebrate its new Atlanta presence, we chatted with Store Manager Cassidy Barnhart about all things leather, getting some tips on its benefits and how best to care for the timeless material.

How is Natuzzi’s leather unique?

Natuzzi Italia is renowned for high-quality leather furnishings, particularly genuine leather sofas, sectionals and chairs. We pride ourselves on using only genuine, top-quality leather sourced from reputable tanneries to ensure that it meets strict quality standards. Our skilled artisans carefully design and construct each piece, paying close attention to detail, stitching and finishing. This craftsmanship results in furniture that not only looks beautiful but is also built to stand the test of time.

What are the benefits of leather furnishings?

Leather is a strong and durable material that can withstand everyday wear and tear better than many other materials. It’s less likely to tear or puncture, making it a good choice for high-traffic areas. Leather has a classic and timeless aesthetic that can complement a wide range of interior design styles, from traditional to modern. Its rich texture and appearance can add a touch of elegance to any space. One of the nice things about leather upholstery is that it becomes more comfortable over time as it molds to the shape of your body. It also has a natural breathability that can help regulate temperature, ensuring you stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Leather is also relatively easy to clean and maintain. Spills and stains can often be wiped away with a damp cloth.

What are some top leather care tips?

Periodically dust the sofa with a clean, dry and non-abrasive white cloth. The dust can be a dangerous substrate that fat residues (e.g., sebum, sweat, etc.) stick to, and with time can stain the leather. In the case of pigmented leather, it is also possible to use a vacuum cleaner with a fabric brush. You should also avoid direct exposure to sunlight or powerful lamps; intense natural or artificial light degrades the color of the materials.

Anything else buyers should know about leather?

Not all leather is created equal. Leather comes in various types, each with its own characteristics and price points. Natuzzi Italia is recognized worldwide as a leader in this sector. We are leather experts as we have owned our own tannery in Italy since the early 1990s. Our products are produced exclusively with top grain leather.

NATUZZI ITALIA

470.654.9660

natuzzi.com

@natuzzi