Stretch and Sip
July 6, 2023
Free yoga class at Spaceman rooftop bar and lounge.

There’s nothing better than a cool beverage after a yoga workout. Better still if it’s a craft cocktail or mocktail. On July 20 and Aug. 17, the Spaceman bar and lounge on the 15th floor of the Hyatt Centric Buckhead is offering a complimentary Vinyasa yoga class courtesy of CorePower Yoga, with bites and beverages available to purchase after class. Drinks include Stardust, a rum-based cocktail with Aperitivo Cappelletti, spiced pineapple syrup and fresh lime juice: and zero-proof mocktails such as the Blood Moon featuring orange, pineapple, lemon juice and simple syrup. Rumor has it that the vegetable summer rolls will ease the oh-so-good burn of all those planks, while the blackened shrimp tacos provide a more robust meal. The one-hour class starts at 6 p.m., is offered on a first come, first served basis and is open to all levels. Don’t forget to bring a mat. Classes will also be held on Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.

hyatt.com/hyatt-centric/atlct-hyatt-centricbuckhead-atlanta/dining
eventbrite.com/e/corepower-yoga-classes-at-hyatt-centricbuckheads-spaceman-tickets-562536781657
@hyattcentricbuckhead

