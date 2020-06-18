Snack Well

GEORGIA-MADE SIPS AND BITES FOR THE ROAD

When you’re ready to strike out—whether you’re driving across state lines or just across town—you’ll want to have something to keep hunger at bay. Here are some of our favorite flavors fit for any road trip.

Montane Sparkling Spring Water

($5.99 per 8-pack)

This portable H20, made with water from a quartzite spring nestled in Pine Mountain, has a crisp flavor and pleasant effervescence. Whether you’re a purist for plain sparkling water or prefer juicy, Southern-inspired flavors such as grapefruit peach, lemon honeysuckle or cucumber lime, these colorful cans will help keep you hydrated wherever you roam.

Savi Provisions

Multiple locations

saviprovisions.com

Knotty Pretzels

($4.99)

These tasty pretzels come in four flavors: Zesty Italian, Hot Wings, BBQ and Honey Mustard. Created by two lifelong friends using a family recipe, they were made to pair with beer. Save the imbibing for when you reach your destination, but let these pretzels fuel your journey.

The Beer Growler

1418 Dresden Drive, #160

Brookhaven 30319

678.705.8340

thebeergrowlerbrookhaven.com

Xocolatl Moonlight Through The Pines Trail Mix

($10)

This sweet, salty, crunchy snack might just become your go-to road trip nosh, with its alluring blend of dry-roasted pecans and peanuts, dried cranberries, raw pumpkin seeds and vegan dark chocolate made with just two ingredients: cacao and organic cane sugar. Dried peaches give this portable mix a uniquely Georgia spin.

Nuts ‘n Berries

4274 Peachtree

Road N.E

Atlanta 30319

404.254.0330

nutsnberries.com

Georgia Peach Hand Pies

($4.50 each)

These sweet seasonal pies are only available while Georgia’s peaches are at their peak of freshness, so get ’em while they last. Each pie fits right in your hand—thus the name—for an individual serving of sweet-tart peaches baked into a flaky, buttery crust. Who could blame you for not sharing?

Southern Baked Pie Company

3145 Peachtree Road N.E.

Suite 165

Atlanta 30305

404.263.0820

southernbakedpie.com

Banjo Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

($3.19 each)

Crafted in nearby Avondale Estates using 100% organic, fair trade coffee beans, these pleasantly frothy iced coffee cans are available black or slightly sweetened. Rest assured: The rich, creamy, cold-brewed cans of java will leave you buzzing.

Whole Foods Market

Multiple locations

wholefoodsmarket.com

Grits Bits

($5)

This Buckhead-based company, owned by Gone with the Grits cookbook author Diane Pfeifer, makes crunchy, bite-sized grits biscuits in sweet and savory flavors including pimento cheese, Vidalia onion, cheddar cheese and sweet Georgia brownie. We bet you can’t stop at just one.

Local pickup available gritsbits.com