A BIT OF FIT

There’s no shame in needing help with your wellness game—it’s a trillion-dollar market for a reason.

From keeping you sleeping soundly and tracking your fitness to fueling you when you need it most, here are a few items to help you get the most out of your wellness journey.

Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock ($130)

We spend half our lives sleeping, so it makes sense to try to maximize the time with your eyes closed. Restore is the latest device from Hatch, a popular kid and baby sleep brand. This offering is for adults, and it has all the functions you could want in one device: sound machine, sunrise alarm, smart light, regular alarm clock and a meditation app. You can customize it for your routine as well.

Vital Proteins Immune Support Gummies ($18)

You may know Vital Proteins for its wildly popular collagen peptides, but the company also has a new line of six gummies to help boost whatever you need, from sleep to immunity. The Immune Support Gummies offer a blast of nutrients such as vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, to help keep your immune system running on all cylinders.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon 43mm ($500)

Fitness trackers have evolved. Riffing on a classic diver watch, it discreetly records everything from sleep and oxygen levels to the requisite workout metrics. Created in conjunction with cardiologists, it also offers on-demand electrocardiograms and can alert users to a potential atrial fibrillation. Bonus: The rechargeable battery can last up to 30 days.

PRTCL REPAIR Strength and Recovery Powder ($41)

Based in Atlanta, PRTCL is a sports nutrition supplement brand geared towards women. Four different powder supplements can help with a range of needs, such as stamina and immunity. Of particular note is PRTCL’s REPAIR powder, jam-packed with antioxidants to help post-workout muscle recovery, hydration and inflammation. Add it to water or your next smoothie.

HearMe App (free)

Mental health is an enormous part of being well, and HearMe is the latest app with a twist: It anonymously connects you with an empathetic listener to help get whatever you need off your chest. Studies have shown that those who talk about issues feel happier and healthier, and HearMe aims to help those who need to be heard for free.

Real Good Tea Functional Beverage ($7)

Atlanta-based Real Good Tea combines hemp extract with premium teas for a delicious and effective sipper. Available in four profiles, each aims for specific goals such as Destress or Wind Down. Add a little defense to your routine with Stay Well, a blend of green tea, elderberry, ginger, turmeric and more.

