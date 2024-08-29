Fashion Pulse

THESE THREE MEMBERS OF THE FASHION SCENE SHOULD BE ON YOUR RADAR, STAT!

Anyone who says that Atlanta doesn’t influence fashion on a global level doesn’t know a thing about this city. Between our renowned music industry, our diversity and our penchant for style, Atlanta is a launchpad for both the inspiration and the talent making the fashion world tick. Here, we highlight a few movers and shakers who are part of the fashion heartbeat of Georgia’s capital.

Metta Conchetta

FASHION STYLIST AND DESIGNER

For German born and bred Conchetta, it has always been Atlanta. “I immigrated to the U.S. nine years ago with a dream,” she says. “I had a sponsorship in Los Angeles, but I skipped it because I wanted to be here. I always had a heart for Atlanta and was heavily influenced by the Atlanta music industry. All my heroes come from here.” Once she arrived, a styling portfolio of her work in Germany in hand, she connected quickly with photographers and worked her way from one photo shoot to another. She did commercial work for brands like Nike, Coca-Cola and Adidas while networking in the music industry, where her passion lies. She met rapper K CAMP and became his personal stylist, and worked on his music videos, including his collaboration with Jack Harlow on the song “PICKYOURPHONEUP.” Harlow loved Conchetta’s work and hired her for several music videos of his own, after which she went on to style him personally, including for his 2021 and 2022 appearances at the Met Gala.

Conchetta continues to style clients and has debuted a fashion line, Attem. She says she’s always been inspired by both high fashion and streetwear, and the line reflects that aesthetic. She follows a drop market model, releasing micro collections in limited-edition quantities that ensure people wearing Attem pieces look as unique as Conchetta herself. “I design what I like and what I wear, and I’ve always been known for my European chic style,” she says. “I like clothes to have a bit of mystery and to be gender fluid. I always wear oversized clothing and layers.”

attemspace.com

@metta_conchetta

Shang Coleman

FASHION DESIGNER

Born in Ghana but an Atlanta resident for 30 years, Coleman is an example of someone with an innate call to fashion. Coleman says fashion chose him as a child. “I started styling my mom when I was around 6 years old,” he says. “She bought me a mannequin and fabric and encouraged me to go for my dreams, and that’s all it took.” Coleman learned basic sewing skills from watching his seamstress aunt, but he is entirely self-taught. Now a seasoned bespoke designer, Coleman sources fabric from around the globe, namely from Turkey, France and his homeland. He also regularly shops at Atlanta go-to Gail K Fabrics and Mood in New York. “Once I see and touch a fabric, I know exactly what I’m going to do with it,” says Coleman, who works with clients in private styling appointments. “I’ve been called The Fabric Whisperer because it’s like the fabric tells me what to do, and then I just have to wait for the perfect client to put them in that vision.”

As for the type of pieces he designs, they are, in a word, timeless. “I am not a fan of trends. I think style is inherent, and clothes are meant to empower you as an individual,” he says. By creating unique, high fashion pieces, Coleman ensures they are a part of a wardrobe forever. “They are timeless because they are not trendy,” he says. “Once you have these pieces, you’ll be able to wear them 30 years down the road.”

@shangcoleman

Provi Fulp

COSTUME DESIGNER FOR TELEVISION AND FILM

Fulp calls herself an “Atlanta Peach implant” having moved here when she was a senior in high school, and her love for the city runs deep. “Atlanta raised me. I remember when Cafe Pharr was actually on Pharr Road,” she says. “I love surprising people with everything we have to offer here. I work with people from LA and New York all the time, and they always question it, but they discover pretty quickly that we have the juice!”

Fulp began her fashion career as a stylist at the erstwhile Atlanta Peach magazine where her magnetic personality and palpable talent led to the next steps in her career: Upon meeting at magazine shoots, Spanx founder Sara Blakely asked Fulp to be her personal stylist, and Janelle Monáe asked her to style an upcoming music video. When Hollywood came to Atlanta, Fulp took the call. Her credits as a costume designer include shows like “Being Mary Jane” and “Black Lightning,” and films like Girls Trip and The Underdoggs. She considers “ Black Lightning” a career milestone. “For Wayne Brady’s character, Gravedigger, I had to design a costume from scratch, and I adapted a lot of elements from the comic book character in different ways. Normally, things like that require layers of network approvals, but my EP let me just run with it,” Fulp says. “It was the first time in my career I was granted the ability to design with freedom, and I felt so respected.” Another huge achievement: being nominated for an Emmy award in 2023 for her work on the TV film Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas. “I’m the first woman of color that Dolly has hired in the position of costume designer, and of all the things they’ve done, this was the first time a Dolly production got an Emmy nomination for costume design,” Fulp says.

@provifulp