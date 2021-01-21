Ready For Your Close-Up

How to look polished and camera-ready for video meetings.

It’s natural to want to look our best, particularly at work, but what happens when the format changes? Millions of people found themselves in this situation when in-person meetings switched to virtual ones last year. This “Zoom effect” has had a dramatic impact on the beauty industry. “We’ve seen an increased demand for all of our services across the board,” says Dr. Mark McKenna, founder and CEO of Ovme, a wellness and medical aesthetics practice in Buckhead. “Video calls have essentially forced people around the country to look at themselves throughout the day, and for some people this has certainly been a call to action.”

Identify the concerns.

Take note of what bothers you about your appearance when you’re onscreen. That way, when you decide to engage professional help, you’ll be able to describe your frustrations. Not sure how to describe your issue? Take a screenshot. “The most common concerns we receive are regarding wrinkling, volume loss and skin texture or luminosity,” McKenna explains.

Start small.

There are plenty of non-invasive ways to optimize your appearance onscreen. “The primary differences [in appearance on video versus in person] are related to lighting, dimension and angle,” McKenna says. “In most instances, lighting on video calls is less than optimal. This can lead to facial shadowing which can dramatize imperfections such as under-eye hollowing and nasal-labial creasing. The two-dimensional nature of video calls can blur the natural contours of the face, making features appear wide or ‘fat.’ Finally, the angle of most video calls is lower than the line of sight. This point of view is generally unflattering and can accentuate problem areas.” It might be possible to improve your look by elevating your computer and adjusting the room’s lighting.

Decide on a strategy.

Considering engaging a doctor or medical aesthetician to optimize your appearance? It’s smart to choose a practice that offers multiple modalities to address your concerns. For example, at Ovme, the issues McKenna mentioned may be addressed with some combination of medical aesthetics and medicalgrade skincare, an approach they’ve dubbed “All the Things.”

The category of medical aesthetics includes injectables, such as Botox and Dysport, both of which are neurotoxins that inhibit the muscular contractions that cause wrinkles. It also includes dermal fillers, such as Juvéderm, Restylane and Sculptra to address age-related volume loss that can make skin look like it’s sagging. Other services, such as laser treatments, might also be beneficial, and the results can be dramatic. “Looking good isn’t actually about how you look; it’s about how you feel,” McKenna says. “When you feel good, your colleagues see it, the world sees it, and we all feel good. That energy is contagious.”

OVME

3167 Peachtree Road

N.E., Suite G

Atlanta 30305

770.504.6000

ovme.com

Smile! You’re On Camera

Sarai Mateo, a Buckhead-based makeup artist and founder of The Standard Image, has seen an uptick in her clients’ requests for tutorials on how to look their best on camera. Worried about looking flawless for your time on-screen? Here are some strategies to make sure you’re ready for your close-up.

Skin care is important. Make sure you start with a clean face that’s been well moisturized. “Hydrated skin is a must,” Mateo explains.

Choose matte, rather than shiny, finishes “to avoid light reflection or the impression of sweat,” Mateo says.

If you’re looking for just the basics, make sure your kit includes concealer, tinted moisturizer, mascara and eyebrow and lip color.

Those who are adept at applying makeup for “real life” can try the more advanced technique of contouring the face and eyes to create more dimension on camera.

Mateo recommends investing in a ring light for your camera, computer or phone to give you a bright, glowing look. Mateo offers video makeup tutorials for $85 for a 45-minute session, customized to each client’s needs.

The Standard Image

404.647.9652

setyourstandardatl.com