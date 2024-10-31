RAISING THE BAR

Setting up a home bar for the non-drinker.

As zero-proof drinks rise in popularity, and nonalcoholic distilled spirits become better and better, home entertainers seek out a new bar top scheme. Let Sarah Noble, owner of boutique gift shop Adelina Social Goods, be your guide to curate a zero-proof cocktail cart just as lovely and useful as a traditional bar to make everyone feel included. She shares her expertise for stocking and displaying a stylish and functional bar.

When building a zero-proof bar, think of the set-up with the same framework approach as a full-proof home bar. It’s all about creating layers of flavor, the building blocks of classic cocktails.

Staying spirited

Nonalcoholic spirits have come a long way and add balance and structure to a cocktail. Noble suggests a base collection including a bitter aperitif such as Ghia, a nonalcoholic gin (she prefers GinISH or Monday Gin) and one additional bottle based on flavor preferences. “Try Bare Zero Proof Reposado Style Tequila or Free Spirits’ The Spirit of Bourbon,” she says. A local resource is The Zero Proof that operates on the Westside. ‘

Essential equipment

The tools are the same as a boozy bar. “A good jigger to measure and a high quality shaker are a must,” Noble says. “I like using a two-piece Boston shaker for the best mixing and a nice strainer.” From there, build what is needed over time. “A muddler is really handy for nonalcoholic drinks when you want to add fresh fruit and herbal flavors, and so are a great channel knife and y-peeler for making garnishes look pristine,” she says. A beautiful bottle for storing and dispensing bitters adds a pro touch.

Mingling with mixers

A wide variety of craft mixers using fresh juices and high quality ingredients is at your fingertips these days. For a quick but special drink, Noble suggests mixing an ounce or two of cocktail syrup with club soda or seltzer. “You can stir it over ice right in your glass and add a lovely garnish on top, and you are done,” she says. “I love Pear Rosemary simple syrup by Raft, Charred Grapefruit Tonic by Bittermilk and our Gingerbread Old Fashioned cocktail syrup, a perennial holiday favorite.” It makes a delicious, spiced soda and goes well in coffee or espresso. For a final note of complexity, have a couple bottles of bitters handy.

Impress with glassware

Beautiful glassware elevates any happy hour. “For us, the two most essential types of glasses to have on hand are a coupe glass (for most lighter drinks served without ice) and a rocks glass for more savory profile drinks served with ice or a splash of soda on top,” Noble says. “A spritz or Collins glass comes in handy when enjoying a cool sparkling beverage as well.”

Grand garnishes

“Garnishes are the crowning glory of every drink,” Noble says. “They can make the difference between feeling like you are compromising or like you are getting the best of the best in a cocktail.” They are the overall first impression and add flavors and aromas to a drink. Also, have beautiful cocktail picks for presenting garnishes. “Good cherries are a must,” she says, “Luxardo and jars by Eli Mason are excellent. The easiest to keep on hand are dried citrus. The gorgeous jars that our DEHY garnishes come in are a perfect bar accessory,” she says. Float on top or place a slice on the rim of a glass. “Fresh herbs; plump, high-quality olives; edible flowers or even a few dots of bitters artfully dropped on top are other easy ways to dress your drink.”

