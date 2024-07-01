RISING STARS 2024

THESE IMPRESSIVE INDIVIDUALS ARE BLAZING TRAILS IN 2024!

Atlanta is a top destination for highly motivated, successful people. From entrepreneurs and artists to individuals in nearly every industry in between, Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods create an environment that’s ripe for creativity, problem-solving, innovation and connection with the greater community. Each summer, we profile a curated collection of standout individuals for our Rising Stars feature, and the 2024 class shines. These seven professionals are putting their marks on their respective industries and making our community a better, brighter place.

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows