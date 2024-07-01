RISING STARS 2024

THESE IMPRESSIVE INDIVIDUALS ARE BLAZING TRAILS IN 2024!
Atlanta is a top destination for highly motivated, successful people. From entrepreneurs and artists to individuals in nearly every industry in between, Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods create an environment that’s ripe for creativity, problem-solving, innovation and connection with the greater community. Each summer, we profile a curated collection of standout individuals for our Rising Stars feature, and the 2024 class shines. These seven professionals are putting their marks on their respective industries and making our community a better, brighter place.
PHOTOS: Erik Meadows
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.