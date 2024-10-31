Almost 200 guests showed their support for reducing the unwanted pet population during the Fix Georgia Pets gala in October.

Held at the Cherokee Town Club, the event raised more than $300,000 and featured cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment by The Andrew Brothers Dueling Pianos. The funds support those who battle pet overpopulation, and will go toward the goal of distributing $300,000 in grants this year and toward the 2025 goal of $500,000. The organization’s mission has long been supported by the evening’s honoree, long-time supporter Ruth Magness Rollins. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the event’s media sponsor.

Photography by: RaShun, Focus Minded Photo https://www.FocusMindedPhoto.com