BUCKET LIST LOCALE

A not-to-be-forgotten stay at Costa Rica’s Nayara Tented Camp.

Traveling anywhere with three young kids, including an infant, is tough regardless of where you are going. Add in a flight, bumpy dirt roads and unidentifiable insect bites, and it might sound a little too ambitious. For me, travel is always worth the work, especially when visiting a country like Costa Rica and staying at a stunning resort. Cue: Nayara Tented Camp.

We arrived in La Fortuna after nightfall. We were two hours late for our anticipated check-in, thanks to unpredictable traffic and road conditions. As we approached the property entrance, the skies opened up: This was Costa Rica’s rainy season (May-November). The check-in staff welcomed us warmly, whisking away our overweight luggage in one direction and us into a golf cart that deposited us in a luxurious tented lobby complete with a library and elegant bar. After we had welcome drinks in hand, our guest services coordinator, Carolina, gave us the lay of the land, speaking to our kids in English and Spanish so they could practice their second language. We had planned for dinner at one of the property’s restaurants that evening, but seeing our cranky kids, Carolina offered dinner in our room instead. We happily agreed.

As soon as we arrived at our accommodation, the crankiness evaporated. Tucked away into a lush jungle, the 1,700-square-foot tent on stilts aims to minimize environmental impact. Inside, it feels nothing like a tent, with a regal four-poster king bed with a mosquito net and two twin-sized daybeds flanking each side. Nearby was a stand-alone tub, luggage and dressing area, and indoor and outdoor double showers, the latter my favorite amenity.

The tent also had a private terrace with a daybed, hammock, table and chairs, and a plunge pool filled with thermal water from the local hot springs. While our 6- and 9-year-olds explored all the nooks and crannies, we placed our tired baby to sleep in a quiet corner of the room where a Pack ’n Play was set up and dressed in soft sheets. My husband and I shared a bottle of champagne on the terrace as the older kids swam and breathed a sigh of relief that we made it this far. We could already tell it was worth it.

Waking up the next morning, we discovered what we missed on our after-dark arrival. Through the sliding glass doors of the tent was a stunning view of the majestic Arenal Volcano surrounded by a jungle teaming with birds, lizards and other wildlife. Our view made us excited about the activities we had planned, but first, breakfast. We feasted on the buffet at the lobby restaurant, Ayla. The impressive spread included gallo pinto (rice and beans), plantains and more familiar breakfast favorites such as challah French toast, eggs and pancakes. The buffet options were so captivating, the kids were hesitant to depart for activities (“Why can’t we just stay here all day?”).

After some convincing, we loaded them in the car and spent the morning walking the hanging bridges of Mistico Park where we spotted a viper, blue jeans tree frog and a troop of howler monkeys. Next was La Fortuna where we descended more than 500 steps to see the 200- foot waterfall. My husband took the big kids for a refreshing swim before we tackled the slightly painstaking ascent back to the top. La Fortuna and Arenal Volcano National Park offer a ton of adventurous activities, from lava field walks and zip lining to wildlife tours of all kinds. We were determined to get in some relaxation, so we opted to spend time at our pampering resort.

We wildlife-watched from our deck, swam in the thermal pools throughout the property and lounged by the lobby pool where my daughter checked an item off her bucket list: experiencing a swim-up bar where she ordered a virgin Piña Colada.

Guests of Nayara Tented Camp also have access to restaurants of sister properties, the adults-only Nayara Springs and Nayara Gardens. Most of the dining establishments have kids’ menus or are willing to customize dishes for them. At the Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern Ayla, we enjoyed the lamb kebab with garlic cream, a tomato-based Mediterranean sauce and expertly prepared rice with lentils and crispy onions. Our kids each built their own pizzas. Our other out-to-dinner experience was at Asia Luna at Nayara Gardens where we ordered a spicy tuna crispy rice appetizer; the Nikkeo Roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, tuna wrap and aji amarillo mayonnaise; and the perfectly seared yellowfin tuna. Our oldest daughter opted for a vegetable roll, and our son inhaled a bowl of udon noodles with chicken and vegetables. As for our youngest, a thoughtful staff member walked her around in their arms so we could take our time with our meal.

Costa Rica may have been an ambitious choice for our family, but Nayara Tented Camp made every bump in the road more than worth it.

NAYARA TENTED CAMP

nayaratentedcamp.com

@nayaratentedcamp