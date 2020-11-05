Outside the Box

Turn to Buckhead’s one-stop shop design centers for home decorating inspiration

This year has encouraged many of us to look at our abodes with fresh eyes. “People are spending so much more time at home,” says Katie Miner, general manager of the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. “They are looking at their space and wanting to create a new experience. Instead of spending on a vacation, they’re choosing to invest their money at home.”

Whether you’ve decided on a major interior overhaul or to add a few pieces to your already stylish home, it’s time to do a bit of decor shopping. While big box retailers offer plenty of furnishings and accessories, if you’re on the hunt for something more unique or eclectic, Buckhead is home to some of the city’s most distinctive design centers. Whether you’re working with a designer or going it alone, here are two spots you’ll want to scour.

MIAMI CIRCLE: WORD ON THE STREET

“Miami Circle was one of the first enclaves of small boutiques where you could find that just-right touch for your home,” says Sheila Benson, owner of Foxglove Antiques & Galleries, one of the shops in the Miami Circle Merchants Association. What started as a small group has grown to more than 40 showrooms that are open to the public and to the trade, and offer everything from furniture and flooring to art, lighting, rugs and more. The stylish corridor off of Piedmont Road in Buckhead has become a mecca for decorating, welcoming both interior designers and homeowners who are seeking uncommon items.

“It is one location for just about everything for the building, remodeling or rejuvenation of any home,” Benson says. “And big box stores do not carry the quality or diversity of home furnishings that Miami Circle offers.”

Names at Miami Circle include Ansley Interiors, J. Tribble, Maurice Chandelier, Pryor Fine Art and more. “Each shop has its own personality and welcomes [both] retail and trade,” Benson continues. “There are no secrets; everyone can see the best of the best in distinctive home furnishings and one-of-a-kind accessories. Many shops allow an ‘approval period’ to try items out before the purchase is final.”

ADAC: A WORLD OF OPTIONS

Founded in 1961 by noted architect John Portman, ADAC is the place to go for inspiration. With more than 50 showrooms, ADAC houses purveyors of furniture, lighting, wallpaper, fabric, outdoor decor, kitchen and bath tile and more. While some showrooms are only open to the trade (meaning only interior designers have full access), some spots are open to the public as well. In any case, guests are welcome to visit both in person and virtually to see and experience everything it has to offer.

“Start with the showrooms that feature a mix of furniture, lighting, accessories and fabric,” Miner suggests. “You can see so many things at once in vignettes that mimic a home’s space. It’s a great way to get introduced to ADAC.” Then move on to the more specialized showrooms that focus on one style of furniture or accessory. Need more advanced help? ADAC is home to 25 interior design offices to help bring your vision to life.

According to Miner, there is something for everyone at every price range—including items you may never have considered. For instance, Peacock Alley offers high-end bed linens, the Matthew Quinn Collection features decorative hardware, and Janus et Cie is a must-visit for outdoor designer furnishings. That’s just the beginning. To understand the full scope of offerings, take part in ADAC’s virtual events and product showcases or plan a visit.

Miami Circle

707 Miami Circle N.E.

Atlanta 30324

404.233.6890

miamicircleshops.com

Atlanta Decorative Arts Center

351 Peachtree Hills Ave. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.231.1720

adacatlanta.com