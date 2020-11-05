Gift In A Box

All-in-one and subscription boxes take the guesswork out of gifting

It can be fun to curate an ultra-thoughtful gift for a loved one, scouring boutiques and under-the-radar makers to find just the right thing or things to delight them. The reality, though, is that putting together a fun present—or a box full of them—requires more time than most of us have. These four delightful boxes offer a smart solution when you want to let someone else do the curating.

L’Amour Chic (from $60)

(pictured above)



This year, Buckhead resident Sonya Ofchus and her two business partners were inspired to help women indulge at home. The boxes, available as one-off gifts, a quarterly subscription or a deluxe “VIP” selection, arrive packed with natural skin care, non-alcoholic mixers, loungewear and beauty essentials, all customized to your specifications. Designed to contain everything a recipient needs for a perfect “pamper night” to recharge, Ofchus says of the boxes, “We believe self-care is not self-indulgence; rather, it’s self-preservation.”

lamourchic.com

Tinkamo Play Kit ($215)

This cool play kit, geared for girls and boys ages 5 and up, is a tinkerer’s dream. Designed to provide an introduction to coding, it comes packed with tools to engage a curious child. The set of wireless, programmable smart building blocks have Tinkamo’s built-in face and voice recognition so little ones can let their creativity run wild to create functional solutions to challenges at home. Better yet, they’re compatible with other toys your child already has, such as Legos, so kids will only be limited by their imaginations.

Kefi

3637 Peachtree Road N.E. Suite D

Atlanta 30319

404.937.3352

playkefi.com/atlanta

Buckhead Gift Company (from $45)

Whether the occasion is a new baby, a new home, get well wishes, a promotion celebration or “just because,” this Brookhaven-based company has you covered. The Peony Spa box ($85, above) comes with a K. Hall Designs candle and triple milled soap, both in a peony scent, as well as a sisal wash cloth and floral notebook set. The “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” box ($95) has tonic syrup, bitters and grenadine from the Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., a jigger for measuring, Virginia Cocktail Mountain Salt Peanuts and a locally made Chocolate Ripple Effect bar from Xocoatl. Custom wedding and corporate gifts also are available. No matter what you choose, the treats arrive at your recipient’s doorstep in a pristine white box with magnetic closure, tied with an elegant silk ribbon.

buckheadgiftco.com

Suthingirl (from $100)

Buckhead-based Southern girl Ashley Stamoulis launched The Pink Box, sent seasonally, to highlight under-the-radar Southern brands. “I’m incredibly inspired by the diverse and dynamic fabric of style woven throughout our part of the world,” she says. “I set out to connect people with the artists and brands shaping Southern style.” Available either as a one-off gift or as an ongoing subscription, the boxes arrive by post, beautifully packaged in tissue wrap and filled with a mix of fashion, food and luxury goods from both indie and award-winning Southern manufacturers.

Suthingirl

404.861.1067

suthingirl.com