Picture Perfect

Gift wrapping tips from a local expert

Mia Canada has made it her life’s work to create gift packaging that rivals the gift inside through her luxury wrapping business, That’s a Wrap! “We’ve adopted gift wrapping as an extension of ourselves and the gift,” she says. “It’s important to wrap gifts because it shows the recipient you cared enough not only to buy a gift but to package it in a way that celebrates and reflects them and the occasion.” Here are her tips to make sure your gifts are beautifully put together.

SUPPLY LIST.

To set yourself up for success, in addition to wrapping paper, Canada suggests gathering a measuring tape; scissors to cut paper and shears to cut ribbon and fabric; and transparent tape for glossy paper, matte tape for matte paper and, for a more polished look, adhesive transfer or doublesided tape that isn’t visible.

CREASING COVERS IMPERFECTIONS.

When measuring your package, give yourself two inches over the size of the box to ensure you have enough paper to fold over to avoid raw edges. “Even if you get the measurements incorrect and end up with not enough paper or too much, creasing the edges of your package gives it a polished and professional look,” Canada explains. “It takes the attention away from the imperfections and focuses on the crisp angles and shape.”

PERSONALIZE IT.

Thoughtfully selecting the wrapping is a next-level way to let friends and family know you care. “Use the recipient’s favorite colors and embellish them with either hints of the gift or something that speaks to the recipient’s passions or hobbies,” Canada says. During the holidays, she creates different styles of wrapping for each family member, so gift tags aren’t necessary; recipients can identify their gifts solely by the wrapping. For instance, a family with two children might select angel-themed wrapping for one and snowman-themed for the other.

WORK SMART.

For the dreaded oddly shaped item, Canada suggests using a box if possible. If you can’t find one to fit, she says, “Use cardboard to create straight lines that are more forgiving to wrap.”

That’s a Wrap!

290 Hilderbrand Drive, Suite B9

Sandy Springs 30328

404.704.0604

thatsawrapatl.com