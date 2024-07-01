CONSERVATION AND EDUCATION

Scholarships for sanctuary workers’ kids.

Kerry Stumpe, co-founder of Children of Conservation, was told ahead of time that he was going to receive an award during the Jane Goodall Institute’s 25th Anniversary Gala in Kampala, Uganda. But he had no idea it would be the prestigious Ngamba Island Sanctuary’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his conservation work over the last 20 years.

“It was a great honor,” says the Buckhead resident who is senior manager of national licensing and permits at Taylor English Duma LLP. “I’ve met Dr. Goodall on several occasions but never had a chance to talk with her at length. We laughed so much that my wife, Michele, teased that she had trouble getting a good photo.”

Stumpe and Michele, a partner at the law firm, co-founded Children of Conservation to protect and conserve endangered species through habitat preservation, sanctuary support and education in five African countries where school is not free. Ten years ago, they began providing scholarships to the children of frontline sanctuary workers. “They allow kids to attend school, incentivize their parents to remain on the job and elevate the status of conservation work,” Stumpe says. “About 500 children participate every year, and recently, we completed building our second school in Zambia. We also work with anti-poaching groups to help them understand that protecting the animals brings tourist dollars.”

