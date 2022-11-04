NEWS CLIPS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2022

NATURE BREAK

The grass is greener in Dunwoody, thanks to a new 5-acre park opening at 50 Perimeter Center East. The outdoor oasis, dubbed Two Bridges Park, will feature the city’s first splash pad, a playground, pavilions, restroom facilities, exercise equipment and trails. Construction is set to wrap at the end of the year, with splashy play on tap by next summer. “Thousands of Dunwoody residents will finally have easy access to green space and park amenities,” says Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, noting that the $3 million project that was put on hold during the pandemic was resuscitated with American Rescue Plan funding. Further boosting connectivity, the park also ties into the Dunwoody Trailway and pedestrian bridge over the North Fork of Nancy Creek.

BODY BOOST

While the mythical merits of the Fountain of Youth remain elusive, two Buckhead businesswomen are betting their bottom dollar on a regenerative discovery of their own. NutrifyPro, just launched by Katerina Kennedy and Rachel Singha, is a powder supplement that targets free radicals to help reverse and prevent cell oxidation— in short, youth in a bottle. Clinically tested and produced at an Atlanta lab, the product features a custom blend of amino acids, antioxidants and herbs, including resveratrol, coenzyme Q10, NAD, rosehip powder, astaxanthin and quercetin. It can be sipped straight up, mixed into a smoothie or stirred into a favorite beverage. “We developed NutrifyPro to be an all-in-one supplement to meet health and nutrition needs,” says Kennedy, a lifelong fitness buff and former competitive bodybuilder/ model who now works in the medical sales field. “It’s easy to digest and gentle on your GI tract, so you’ll feel and look great!”

DAZZLING DIAMONDS

Ready to put a ring on it? Check out Blue Nile’s sparkly new showroom at Lenox Square. The first Georgia location for the luxury fine jewelry and diamond engagement brand offers a swoon-worthy selection of bling for budgets big and small, with hundreds of handcrafted ring settings and styles, and a treasure trove of ethically sourced diamonds, from .3 to 20 carats, pear and princess cuts to round and radiant. “Our Atlanta showroom offers a unique and premium experience with enhanced features like private consultation rooms for one-on-one appointments with a personal jeweler who can help guide clients to designing their perfect piece,” says Dave Olsen, a senior VP at Blue Nile. Founded in 1999 as an e-commerce jewelry retailer, the company now boasts more than 20 U.S. locations. Book an appointment online; walk-ins are welcome, but availability is not guaranteed.

